5 Zodiac signs who are lucky in love according to astrology

Read on to know if you are lucky in love, according to astrology.

You go on a date. Meet someone you think is special. Get excited and tell your friends all about it. Fast forward to a few days - no texts, no calls! The dream date has gone MIA. Well, not everyone is lucky in love. Plus, dating is filled with lots of trials and errors. So, wouldn’t it be helpful if something could give you a hint about your love life and what it beholds?

While anyone with the right attitude and a little effort can find someone special, some people are just lucky when it comes to love. These are the people who ace the race of love. So, it does not come as a surprise that some zodiac signs are luckier in love than others.

Here are 5 zodiac signs who are lucky in love:

Aries

Ruled by Mars, people born under Aries are quick to fall in love and do not mind letting the world know that they are in love. They are also very passionate and impulsive, so don’t get surprised if your Aries partner pops the question too soon. They do have great love lives, but sometimes their impulsiveness might ruin things for them. They need to understand that the process of getting to know someone takes time.

Taurus

Ruled by the planet of love and beauty, Taureans are grounded and loyal partners. They like an easy approach to things, but they are not afraid of commitment. But they take their time to find the one they want to commit to. If you’re dating a Taurean, expect an immersive journey with a lot of romance.

Cancer

Cancer individuals are sensitive, emotional and intuitive. They seek a soulmate with whom they can spend the rest of their lives, which is why they mostly have long-term relationships. They choose their partners carefully and don’t shy away from commitment. Ranveer Singh is a great example!

Virgo

Virgos are extremely picky so they try their best to find the right one for themselves. Their choosy nature and the attitude to not settle for anything less makes them lucky in love. They don’t find someone easily, but when they do, they cherish them like no other.

Pisces

Pisces, see the beauty in everything and everyone, which is why they often fall in love. They might experience some heartbreaks, but they never look back with regret. They love the idea of love and look back at every relationship fondly. They are open to love, which is why they are lucky indeed.

ALSO READ: 3 Female zodiac signs attract men the most and rule their hearts

ALSO READ: The most positive and cheerful zodiac signs who always spread joy

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×