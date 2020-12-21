5 Zodiac signs who are messy and clumsy

These are the 5 zodiac signs who cannot for the life of them, spend a day without knocking things over and accidentally spilling things.

Do you often bang into things while walking? Do you drop things frequently and trip randomly? Chances are that you are one of those clumsy people who cannot be graceful and well-maintained even if they tried.

These people are accident-prone and often are seen rushing or trying to find their bearings. They are chaos lovers and are inherently messy when it comes to setting up things. Check out 5 such zodiac signs who are quite the opposite of poise and elegance!

Gemini

They are quick in their movements and love to use their hands while talking. In the heat of the moment, they might hit the other person with their hands or drop a thing or two!

Libra

They try really hard to get things right and spend a day without accidentally spilling or breaking things, but they just can’t! They are always prone to walking into people or banging into things.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are certainly not the best when it comes to being poised and graceful. They trip, fall and knock things over as they carry out their daily routine!

Aquarius

Aquarians just like Pisces, believe in investing time in doing actual things, the things that matter. They have so much going on in their heads that they don’t get time to organise things.

Pisces They like chaos and disorder. All they want is to get things done and if it means working in a messy environment in the middle of chaos, so be it. Also Read: Having trouble confessing emotions? Find out which are the most emotionally detached zodiac signs

