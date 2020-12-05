5 Zodiac signs who are most likely to be the BIGGEST pranksters

There are 5 zodiac signs in astrology, who are the biggest pranksters. They love to play pranks on their friends and family. Find out who they are.

Pranksters love to play different pranks on people to have fun. People never know when they are secretly planning for a prank to fool them. And they keep doing it and never skip any chance to create a prank. But they do it, after all, to have some fun and laugh with their friends. There is no bad intention for it.

In astrology, there are 5 zodiac signs who are the biggest pranksters of all. They like to fool people with some fun plans. So, if any of your friends are from these signs, then be careful.

5 Zodiac signs who are the biggest pranksters:

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are the funniest people who always love to crack jokes and make people laugh. They are fun-lovers who won’t leave a chance to prank their friends. So, when it comes to being a prankster, Sagis will always be at the top of the list.

Leo

Leos are bold, fun and the life of the party. They are also the biggest attention seekers who love to be in the spotlight. They like pranking their friends all the time as they have a good sense of humour.

Gemini

When it comes to playing pranks, we cannot miss fun Gemini people. They are the life of the party who always want to make things interesting and fun as they hate being bored. And if this requires playing a prank on their friends, they won’t think twice.

Aquarius

Aquarians like to joke with a straight face. So, playing a prank on others is easy for them. Their style of playing pranks is fun.

Aries

Aries are bold, courageous and risk-takers, who don’t mind planning something big for pranking.

