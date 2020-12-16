5 Zodiac signs who are old school romantics and who still believe in true love

If you don’t understand the idea of casual dating and hookups, chances are you are an old fashioned romantic trapped in the speed dating world.

Amidst the hookup culture, are people who are still waiting for that one special person. The people who believe in true love and who want to be swept off their feet. They like being pampered and practice chivalry whenever possible. Such people are old souls.

They do not get the speed dating or the one night stand culture. They read romance novels and wait for their prince/princess charming. Check out this list of 5 such zodiac signs who like the old-world romance and charm.

Taurus

Taureans believe in serious, long-term relationships. They prefer taking it slow and want to really fall in love before taking things to the next level.

Sagittarius

Till they don’t find the one, Sagittarians do not get into relationships. They do not believe in casual dating and hookups and are ready to wait lifelong, if needed, for their one true love.

Capricorn

Capricorns are hopeless romantics. They fall in love hard and intensely. They love cheesy dates and candlelight dinners and are always ready to fulfil every wish of their partner.

Aquarius

They want the old-school romance. They want to be surprised with gifts and letters in the middle of the day. Aquarians, do not get the dating culture and want to be absolutely clear about their romantic relationship.

Pisces

Pisces-born people want to savour the romance and enjoy the little moments instead of rushing the whole thing. They like to take things slow and want an intimate and long-term relationship.

Credits :Pexels

