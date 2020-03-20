5 Zodiac signs who do not hesitate in clapping back at their haters with a sassy comeback

You cannot silence them, they are fierce and do not hesitate in clapping back at the haters. Find out who they are

We all know some people who do not hesitate when it comes to clapping back with a sassy quote. Well, for the ones who aren’t well versed with what ‘clapping back’ means, it means to quickly respond to any negative comments or passes made by your haters with a sassy comeback. While there are some who do not care as to what people say, others are quick enough to respond. Here are the zodiac signs who do so:

ARIES

Aries is a sign who do not think before they act. So, when someone passes a negative comment, they will not hesitate in clapping back immediately. Once they sense the negative vibes coming off from you, they will not filter what they say. They talk the first thing that comes to their mind and do not shy away from confrontation.

AQUARIUS

When Aquarius plans to clap back on someone, they will do it in the most creative way possible. They know how to get new things on the table and their clap back is surely going to be one of them. While doing so, they will make sure that it is a brainy one instead of an emotional response to the haters.

LEO

Leo is the leader everyone wants. They not only stand up for themselves but they will do it for others also. They always have people’s back, so when it is time to stand up for someone, they will do it subtly and with ease. They know how to put people in their place without them even realising what hit them.

GEMINI

Geminis are extremely clever and know what to say at the right time. This makes their clap back even more iconic. Accompanied by their witty words and an amazing sense of humour, Geminis take a moment to clap back with the right words that hit the right notes.

VIRGO

Virgos are witty and any attempt to outwit them will only go to waste. They give the person a chance to evaluate their words and when they are done, they will come back with the sassiest and wittiest clap back of all time. The best advice here would be to not try to outwit the Virgo, it only leads to disappointment.

