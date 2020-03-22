5 Zodiac signs who get stressed out easily and are likely to panic under difficult situations

While some remain calm, others are quick to panic under stressful situations. Find out who they are

There are people in the world who are constantly living on the edge and just waiting to be pushed on to the other side. They get triggered easily when in a difficult situation and panic is literally their middle name. Even the littlest things can set them off and be in a chaotic surrounding isn’t really their cup of tea. Find out who these signs are:

LEO

Leos have very high standards for themselves which is why even if the simplest of things go wrong, they panic and create a ruckus. Not only do they feel they are responsible for all the things that go wrong, but they also take it upon themselves to correct them all as well. This usually takes a toll on Leos making them panicky at any and every situation that comes their way.

GEMINI

Geminis are always waiting for disasters which is why they are always ready to panic. The funny thing is that in spite of them waiting for it, they tend to get stressed out when the actual disaster strikes. They think about disasters so much that they are always on the edge which makes other situations also stressful.

ARIES

You can take a stressed human and multiply it by ten and there’s Aries. They are always ready to blow in a bag because taking stress for even the simplest of things is what they are known for. Just think - going to a doctor for a cold and planning your funeral when you think of Aries and stressful situations.

PISCES

Pisces are usually beating themselves up for the actions they take which is why they are always on the edge when a problem arises. They are too unsure of their actions and that makes a perfect recipe for disaster. Panic is their middle name and they usually tend to spread it like an epidemic.

VIRGO

Virgos have charts and details flow maps of how things should go about in their lives. If one step is missed or goes wrong they are quick to panic. It is their stress that makes things difficult and rather than tackling the situation with a calm mind, they over-react and make it worse.

Who could relate with these Zodiac signs? Let us know in the comments section below.

Read More