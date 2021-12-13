5 Zodiac signs who had a blast in 2021

2021 is nearing its end. For some, the year has been a synonym with new beginnings, while for others it brought disappointments and losses. No matter if the year was good or bad for you, it has definitely taught you some lessons for life.

This experience coupled with new hopes will help you give the New Year a fresh and exciting start.

Here are 5 zodiac signs that had a blast in 2021, according to astrology.

Leo

The year was full of new beginnings for Leos. A new job, promotion, and growth were on offer. Most Leos met their life partners this year. Their existing relationships have seen both ups and downs, but they are ending the year on a positive note. Leos are ending the year with satisfaction and happiness. An international trip had happened which came as a big lesson for Leo.

Aquarius

Aquarius, too, had a happy year. Their business has seen positive growth and they were able to overcome the setbacks. Family and relationships have been sweet. They were able to achieve their dreams and look ahead for a better future. If a breakup has happened, it was for their better and they know it well. Overall, Aquarius has seen money, fame, and positive growth in 2021.

Pisces

A Pisces is happier than ever. They have met their soulmates and are planning marriage soon. On the work front, things went a bit downhill for some time but they were able to catch up the pace soon. Their health was not at its best but with continuous efforts, they managed to stay healthy and beat all the blues. Pisces is ending the year with new hopes, fewer regrets, and lots of blessings.

Virgo

Virgos started the year on a bad note, however, a few months into 2021, and things went great. They have seen the best and most of their dreams have come true. Virgos have gone on frequent trips, be it work-related or personal, and have yielded good results from them. 2021 taught Virgos to not trust everyone they met and they feel fortunate to have learned the lesson on time. Overall, the year has been happy and exciting for Virgos.

Libra

Libras saw an addition to the family. They had bought expensive things throughout the year. Libras were are at the top of their career towards the end of the year and have never been more satisfied in their lives. They had a fun and amazing 2021. Their earnings were high and so were their dreams.

Disclaimer: This is a generic prediction for 2021 and is primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits/predictions may not necessarily hold true for you. For accurate predictions, personalised sessions with experts are advised.

