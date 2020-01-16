5 Zodiac signs who HATE making mistakes and are too harsh on themselves

There are some people who are always grateful for their mistakes as it gives them a chance to learn. But, THESE 5 zodiac signs hate making mistakes and take it personally when they do.

In life, we come across people who are always grateful for their mistakes as it gives them a chance to learn something new. As the popular quote by Nikki Giovanni goes, “Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts.” while this quote is motivational on its own, there are a few people who consider it to be another way around. Few zodiac personalities tend to take it hard on themselves once they figure out that all their efforts have now turned to a mistake. Let us find out who these signs are:

VIRGO

Virgos have very high expectations - both about themselves and the world. They are very critical which is why making mistakes is not up to their alley. They want things to go their way, so, when they don’t they tend to take it upon themselves.

LEO

There are a lot of people who look up to Leos. Resembling a Lion, Leos are always in the spotlight which is why when they make a mistake, they think that they’re not only letting themselves down but, also their people.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are only humans which is why they make mistakes. No matter how much they try to make sure things are perfect, they tend to take it on themselves when things don’t turn out the way they planned. They do not like people telling them how to do the job right.

LIBRA

Libras are the ones who do not like being judged. They do not give anyone the power to judge their abilities, which is why, when they make a mistake or make a bad decision, they will instantly try to cover it up. When they realise their mistake, they will feel worse for messing things up.

SCORPIO

Scorpios are the kind of people who learn from other people’s mistakes and refrains from making one of their own. They are great planners, so when their calculations go wrong, they take a step back to analyze the situation and wouldn’t stop until the mistake is corrected.

Credits :YOUR TANGO

