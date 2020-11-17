5 Zodiac signs who live for DRAMA and are dramatic to the T

Some zodiac signs just cannot chill, they need things to be perfect or else, they will create a scene and be the most dramatic version of themselves.

Everybody loves drama, as long as they are unaffected by it. People who are dramatic to the core, are often easily bored and want some drama to spice up their life. There are a variety of things that might trigger their emotions. Dramatic people are lively, strong, highly emotional, vivacious and extremely sensitive. They love being loud and being the centre of everyone’s attention.

Dramatic people are highly passionate and reactive. When it comes to astrology, zodiac signs are broadly categorised into either being too relaxed or too dramatic. The latter involves a number of star signs. So, here is a list of top 5 zodiac signs that love drama and being dramatic.

Gemini

Geminis love drama. They live for drama. They can even at times, convince other people to get affected and to be loud and dramatic.

Cancer

Cancerians are highly sensitive and emotional. They can get triggered by the slightest of things and can turn into a drama queen when troubled.

Leo

They love being entertained and being in the spotlight. They love being overly dramatic and is highly passionate and reactive. They will not shy away from creating a scene when needed.

Virgo

They get irritated easily and can get upset very quickly. They want things to be in order and get very anxious and stressed out if they aren’t. They are also overthinkers so have a habit to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Scorpio

Scorpio-born people are synonymous with passion. They are assertive and opinionated and tend to be aggressive when they get upset.

