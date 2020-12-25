5 Zodiac signs who love and enjoy the Holiday spirit

With the arrival of Christmas and New Year being just a few days away, it is officially the holiday season and here are the 5 zodiac signs who love every minute of it and who adore this time of the year!

It’s Christmas day! If you are making gingerbread cookies, exchanging presents and halfway through your Christmas movie marathon and have already made plans for New Year’s, then it is safe to say that you love the holidays! You wait for this time of the year and go berserk during the festivities.

This is the time to soak in the holiday spirit and love every minute of it all! While it is hard to believe that some people do not enjoy the hustle and bustle of the holidays, as much others do, some love it and savour it a little more than others. Here are 5 zodiac signs who enjoy the holiday spirit and are totally feeling it right now!

Taurus

Taureans wait for this time of the year and become a child again during the holidays. They indulge in quintessential holiday activities like baking, writing holiday cards, wearing Christmas clothes and exchanging presents.

Cancer

Cancerians are family-oriented people. They love the holidays because this is the time when they can truly relax and spend some time with their loved ones. They tend to prepare for the holidays beforehand because of their excitement and eagerness for the holiday season!

Leo

Christmas is the best time for Leos as they get the liberty to do what they love the most, surprise people with their favourite gifts. Leos are generous souls who like giving and love seeing the joy on people’s faces on receiving presents.

Aquarius

Aquarians are social butterflies who just want an excuse to go out and socialise. And what better excuse than Christmas? They go out, meet people, party hard and have fun while spending the holidays with their friends and family.

Pisces

Pisces-born people are daydreamers. They love fantasies and are always ready to welcome all things dreamy and magical with open arms. Needless to say, they believe in Santa Claus and love the idea of turning their home into a winter wonderland for the holidays.

