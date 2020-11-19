5 Zodiac signs who LOVE surprises and feel overwhelmed by them

Some people love to get surprised by their dear ones. In astrology, there are 5 zodiac signs who feel extremely happy and pampered when surprised.

Most of us love surprises. They make us happy and feel loved and special. Be it birthday or anniversary or any other occasion, surprises are always great to bring a big smile on our face. Even sometimes, surprise gifts without any reason are also very thoughtful to make people feel pampered.

There are some people who always like to get surprises from their loved ones. And you can identify them based on their zodiac signs. People of particularly five sun signs just love surprises.

Zodiac signs who love surprises:

Libra

Librans are sophisticated people who are attracted to elegant stuff. So, if you surprise them with a gorgeous home décor item or a stunning outfit, they would be just flattered for that. They like anything beautiful, thoughtful and sweet. So, a surprise gift is perfect for Librans.

Taurus

Taurus people like materialistic sophisticated things and they are very loyal and compassionate to their partners. So, a thoughtful surprise gift would make them feel special and loved.

Leo

Leos like everything on a grand level. They would let everyone know about their happening life. So, a big surprise party would never fail to make them overwhelmed. They feel to be the centre of the attention having the surprise.

Cancer

People of Cancer zodiac sign are very compassionate and attached to their closed ones. So, when they are surprised by them, Cancerians feel extremely happy and special about it. In return, they also like to surprise their dear ones.

Sagittarius

They like to explore new things and find happiness in them. So, any little surprise would make them feel overwhelmed. Sagis love adventure, so getting a surprise is like exploring a new adventure for them. They would also plan a unique surprise for their loved ones.

