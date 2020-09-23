  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Zodiac signs who make great singers as per astrology

People are born with different talents and singing is one of the most prominent ones. According to astrology, there are 5 zodiac signs who are born singers.
23143 reads Mumbai
5 Zodiac signs who make great singers as per astrology5 Zodiac signs who make great singers as per astrology
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all are blessed with some kind of talent. Some are good at drawing, some can really recite a poem perfectly, some are extremely good at dancing and the list of talents is endless. Another known talent is singing and some people are also great singers. They can express their feelings through their singing performance. 

 

Are you a good singer? According to astrology, there are 5 zodiac signs who really make great singers. Others are also good but these 5 sun signs are born with this talent. Read below to know them. 

 

Zodiac signs who make the best singers. 

 

Aries

Aries people are good at singing and they have an honest and intense emotion in their music. And Aries people are enthusiastic and passionate, so they don’t like to stick to any one music genre. They will listen to any type of music like classical, rock, pop, jazz, hip hop or anything. And they really like to experience different types of music. 

 

Pisces

Pisceans are born artists. Be it poem or music, they are always good at them. They are confident about their voice and singing and want to flaunt it to everyone. They are also not at all afraid to perform in a public place. They are highly drawn to romantic music. 

 

Virgo

These people are very serious about their practice and will always be well-rehearsed before their public performance. Because they are perfectionists so they will always be conscious of their voice and singing. Virgos have consistency in their voice, volume, tone, pitching and style. 

 
Scorpio

The intense zodiac sign, Scorpions are always attracted to music. They are highly passionate about their practice and performance. When they get to focus on something regarding music, then they will be highly dedicated to reach their goal. 

 

Cancer

Cancerians have a deep connection to musical expression. There is nothing more soulful than music for Cancer people. They can express their true feelings, personality and spirit when they are singing. Along with that, people of this zodiac sign are highly creative who can mould any song differently in their own way.

 

Also Read: Are you a fun or boring person? Find out based on your zodiac signs

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara Sutaria’s stylist Meagan Concessio on styling Tara, Shanaya & Khushi Kapoor, Diet Sabya and more
Gauahar Khan reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day
Hina Khan on meeting Priyanka Chopra, love life, Cannes debut on Pinkvilla Time Machine
Ronit Roy on being out of work, worked as Aamir Khan’s bodyguard, called junior artist in the untold story
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement