5 Zodiac signs who never wear their heart on their sleeve

Do you too feel uncomfortable sharing your true feelings with other people? These 5 Zodiac signs can’t help but are unable to express their emotions in any manner.

What makes us human? Joy, fear, trust, surprise, sadness, excitement, anger, disgust, anticipation - emotions are what makes us real. Our emotions get triggered when a person or situation forces us to laugh, cry, and lose control for a while. It is also what connects us to other people and come to terms with reality. While it is necessary to show your feelings to someone in order to help them understand you better, some people find it difficult to open up at all.

Do you too keep your feelings bottled up? According to astrology, there are some zodiac signs who find it more difficult than others to express their feelings. These are the signs who just aren’t comfortable being honest about their emotions. Are you one of them?

On that note, here are 5 Zodiac signs who find it difficult to express their feelings.

Aquarius

Aquarians like to avoid fussy, high drama situations where they might lose their cool and prefer to remain calm in life. They especially hate expressing their emotions publicly and might get uncomfortable in such situations. While it is scary to open up to someone, it is not so much if you share your emotions with someone you are close to and trust.

Virgo

The perfectionists of the lot don’t like to express their emotions unless it’s absolutely necessary. They might seem stoic but their heart is full of emotions but the fear of being vulnerable in front of someone gets in their way of truly expressing themselves.

Capricorn

Just like Virgos, Capricorns are known for being workaholics who like to look at life from a practical point of view. People born under this sign don’t let their emotions get in the way of their goals. While they rarely spill their guts, if the right person comes along, they might have a change of heart.

Scorpio

The passionate Scorpio is filled with feelings, but they don’t like to lose control of the situation. They find it difficult to trust people, which is the main reason why they don’t express how they really feel. While most people may mistake this behaviour for arrogance, it is actually the fear of being betrayed that stops them from expressing their true emotions.

Libra

Libras are people pleasers and like to maintain balance in life. So, they don’t like to cause a scene or make someone feel bad about anything. This makes them build it all inside, which explodes after an extended time. However, they try to keep all of their feelings inside most of the days.

