5 Zodiac signs who spend too much money and always manage to go over budget

People with certain personality traits always manage to go over budget. Find out who these zodiac signs are.

Staying on a budget is challenging especially when your personality screams ‘spender’. While some people have been thrifty all their lives, others are the kinds that spend their life savings on a luxury bag they really like. More than savings, it’s about going over budget every time they step out. Their constant state of mind is ‘I really want this, I’ll figure out about the budget later’. They are well aware of this problem which is why they set a budget when they step out but always manage to cross it somehow. Find out who these signs are:

1. PISCES

You will always find Pisces going over budget because they are too kind and giving. When somebody asks them for help, they’ll open their hearts and wallets for them. Now, it doesn’t matter if they are saving that money for something important. If they find someone that needs it more, they’ll give all that they have.

2. LIBRA

Libra is usually good but, it is that one moment of impulsive buying that puts them almost on the top of this list. They the good kids most of the time, but when they find something that they really like, they are most likely to throw their budget in the dumps. They are aware of this personality trait and often get frustrated by it.

3. SAGITTARIUS

You can always expect a Sagi to be optimistic but when it comes to being a realist, they almost never fit the bill. They are sometimes too hard on themselves and just because everyone is budgeting, they do it too. However, their budget and expenses never go hand in hand so, with the tight budget and their unrealistic expectations from life, Sagis always end up in going overboard.

4. GEMINI

Gemini’s dual personality moods take away everything including their budget. They are super moody, so even if they have a budget in their head, they tend to go over it when they get busy. Geminis also tend to forget that they even have something called a budget. But, what they need to be reminded of their budget instead on all the ways to be financially responsible.

5. ARIES

Aries, like every other sign on this list, has their needs and wants mixed up. They really do not know whether they need a new bag or want it. They have everything they always wanted so, when you keep buying things that you absolutely do not need, you tend to go over a budget month after month. This is the main reason why they are always stressed at the end of the year when they have to pay for all that they’ve splurged on.

ALSO READ | THESE zodiac signs don’t mind maintaining social distancing during lockdown

ALSO READ | Aries, Taurus, Gemini: THIS is what each zodiac signs likes to do during social distancing

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More