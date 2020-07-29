6 Best career options for air signs in astrology
There are four elements in astrology, which 12 zodiac signs are divided in. The elements are air, water, fire and earth. Air sign includes Libra, Gemini and Aquarius. They are the thinkers of all the star signs. They love deep conversations and try to observe everything from a different perspective.
They will highly be successful in careers where they can use their social skills. So, what are those fields which are best suited for air signs? Find out below.
Career options for air signs:
Scientists
Air signs are highly intelligent. They like to take interest in advance things where they can do research. So, being a scientist is the best option for them. They can do scientific research in different fields.
Social worker
These people are good at social skills and they take good care of others. So, they will be great as a social worker. They will try to make their lives better.
Computer programming
This needs an analytical mind to do calculations, coding and other mathematical stuff. And air signs are very intelligent. So, this profession would also suit their personality.
Lawyer
People of air signs love to do humanitarian work, which is needed for being a lawyer to give justice. And they are also good at social skills. So, this would also be perfect for them.
It is already mentioned that air signs are good at social skills, so they will also be well suited in this profession. They will progress quickly in this field with their great communication skills.
Librarians
You love books to gather knowledge on different things. So, you can do well as a librarian as well.
