6 Best comedy movies to watch for Sagittarians that will tickle their funny bones

It’s needless to say how much Sagittarians are funny and witty people who love to crack jokes. Their optimistic, free-spirited and lively personality wants to see everyone laughing out loud and for that they are always ready to crack jokes to make a conversation interesting, smooth and vivid. So, when these funny persons will want to watch a movie, that also needs to be interesting, funny and exciting and not at all boring, because Sagis hate watching slow-paced movies. So, here are 4 Bollywood movies Sagittarians should definitely watch.

Roohi

Roohi is a horror comedy that presents fine sarcastic dialogues, funny scenes and an interesting plot along with a mystery throughout the movie. So, this will not only engage Sagis but they will also enjoy every bit of it.

Stree

It’s another horror comedy that will again make Sagis laugh with its funny dialogues and scenes. All the popular comedians are in the movie that makes it a perfect piece for Sagittarians.

Malamaal Weekly

Sagis will take a great interest in this movie as it constantly revolves around a question or a mystery regarding the lottery. This is a pure comedy movie that takes its story forward with funny scenes where all popular comedian actors did the acting meticulously.

Hungama

When we try to recall the most popular and comedy movies in Bollywood, then Hungama will probably be at the top of the list. This will not only tickle your funny bones, but will also make you watch it for several times. So, Sagis can easily spend hours watching just this movie consecutively.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya

Along with being funny, Sagittarians are also independent and free-spirited people who are not so passionate about love. So, they will take interest in watching this movie as it will be easy for them to relate with the hero’s carefree personality like them.

OMG-Oh My God

Carefree Sagis are not spiritual and don’t believe in God that much. So, this comedy movie will definitely be an interesting one for them as they can relate to the plotline very much.

