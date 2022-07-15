6 Best deals on refrigerators from Amazon sale today

Amazon deal of the day brings to you the best refrigerators at a discounted price range. Refrigerators have become an important part of our kitchens as they help keep fruits, vegetables and other food items fresh and hygienic. Not just that, they also add to the looks of your kitchen with their modern design as well as sleek interiors. Let’s take a look at 6 amazing refrigerators from the Amazon sale today.

Here are 6 refrigerators from Amazon Sale today:

Scroll on to grab the best at a price drop! Hurry up guys, this is a limited-time offer.

1. AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator

AmazonBasics 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator comes with a water dispenser and an impressive auto defrost technology. This function prevents the building up of unnecessary ice. It has two side-by-side doors. The one on the left is a freezer and the one on the right is a regular fridge. With huge storage capacity, this refrigerator also ensures smooth, uniform airflow into all compartments.

Price: Rs 54,999

Buy Now

2. LG 260L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

LG 260 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator has a freezer capacity of 75L and 185L capacity for fresh food. It comes with a trimless tempered Glass and in total three shelves. The top-notch LED is energy efficient and increases the lifespan of your refrigerator with ease. It also has a smart diagnosis to keep your food fresh and moist.

Price: Rs 26,490

Buy Now

3. AmazonBasics 411 L 2 star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

AmazonBasics Silver Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with automatic defrosting and electronic control. It is equipped with a vegetable crisper with automatic humidity control to keep vegetables fresh. Indeed, one of the best refrigerators to grab from the Amazon sale today!

Price: Rs 30,999

Buy Now

4. AmazonBasics 564 L Black

Equipped with a quick freeze feature that turns water into ice instantly and a quick cool feature that helps food last longer, this cool refrigerator comes with Precise Temperature Control that allows you to set and maintain the correct temperature inside the refrigerator.

Price: Rs 54,999

Buy Now

5. Samsung 700 L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator

This sleek design dual door refrigerator features space max technology and comes with up to 50% less energy consumption, Noise Level - of 40 dBA.The size of this fridge is big enough to make your kitchen look good and elegant. Not excessively huge though, so that’s a plus point.

Price: Rs 80,940

Buy Now

6. Samsung 255 L Refrigerator

Enjoy greater energy efficiency, less noise and long-lasting performance with this refrigerator. It has a special divider to attach plastic bags and separate bottles, an auto-close function and a built-in deodorizer.

Price: Rs 20,360

Buy Now

Amazon deal of the day offers you the above-listed refrigerators at a price drop! So get your hands on them before the deal ends tonight. The daily deals from Amazon bring forth the best products that you always wanted at slashed prices. So don’t miss out on them!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Best face wash for oily skin: Treat your acne & pimples effortlessly with these face washes