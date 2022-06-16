6 Best home appliances that are a MUST BUY from the Amazon sale offers today

Amazon sale offers today features price drop in everyday use home appliances that you always wanted. Regardless of whether you have them in your home already, upgrade it with these chic products from Amazon sale that are now available at slashed prices. Here we have curated the best 6 deals for you to steal from the sale! From kitchen appliances to cleaning devices, make your life smarter with these home appliances.

Here are 6 home appliances from Amazon Sale offers today

Amazon daily deals bring forth the best products at slashed prices and now is the time for your to indulge in some shopping!

1. Espresso & Americano Maker

If you wish to indulge in cafe-quality coffees at home then this Espresso and Americano Maker will fulfil your wish in a jiffy. Now you can prepare the perfect barista-style coffee sitting at home. This coffee maker is a saviour for the coffee craver you.

Price: Rs 15499

Deal: Rs 13499

2. Microwave Oven

Bake cakes, make yummy pizza and explore your creativity in the kitchen with this stylish oven. It is suitable for the daily cooking and heating requirements of a family of 4-6 members and comes with a convection function that lets you bake, grill, cook, defrost and even preheat the microwave at the touch of a button.

Price: Rs 19999

Deal: Rs 10999

3. Refrigerator

We really can't imagine a home without a refrigerator! Make those cool ice creams and fresh juices and even store food for later, this home appliance is very important and necessary. This aesthetically designed refrigerator comes with an A+ energy savings rating: which means it is high on performance but easy on the pocket.

Price: Rs 74999

Deal: Rs 54999

4. Samsung Washing Machine

Samsung 6.5 kg Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine has a great wash quality and easy-to-use operations. It has in total 6 wash programs namely normal, quick wash, delicates, soak, normal, energy-saving and eco tub clean features. It also comes with an intuitive LED control panel to spy on the machine while it's on duty.

Price: Rs 16800

Deal: Rs 14590

5. Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Here’s a carefully engineered clean system with dual side brushes, and powerful suction that effectively loosens, lifts and sucks dirt, hair and debris, as well as mops the floor. The device comes with a mop cloth that gets attached to the ROBO33.

Price: Rs 15999

Deal: Rs 5999

6. Desert Air Cooler

Even though the summer is fading, the heat waves aren’t. That’s why you should get this air cooler that is specially designed cooling media with a hexagonal design, delivering maximum cooling with minimum water consumption. It also features fan-based cooling for efficient circulation of air.

Price: Rs 13,890

Deal: Rs 8999

What are you waiting for? Grab any of these top-notch home appliances from Amazon deals today and make life simpler. You may agree or not, these appliances will help you escape from the fussy daily life mess and procedures make your life smarter.

