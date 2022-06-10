6 Best luxury gifts for your adorable dad for Fathers Day 2022

Father’s Day is celebrated on June 19th. It’s the day to celebrate fatherhood and pour our dads with all love and support. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 7 unique and practical products with the best reviews that he will definitely love and use all the time! These luxury gifts will become his most prized possession.

Here are 6 Father’s Day gifts for your dad:

Shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 7 luxurious gifts for Father’s Day 2022.

1. Calvin Klein Men's Slim Fit Suit

A snazzy formal suit will definitely be a very useful gift that your dad can wear to any parties, office meetings and family events. This branded set captures the modern look that every man is looking to achieve. The advantage of the Calvin Klein Slim Fit Suit Separate is the ability to customise your jacket and pant size.

Price: $ 450

Buy Now

2. SmartWatch with GPS Tracking

Featuring over 80 sports modes, a wrist heart rate monitor, and a training summary with graphs and lap tables, this smartwatch is an ideal gift for your fitness freak dad. Made for training, racing and extreme adventures, this GPS watch delivers up to 120 hours of continuous exercise tracking also will add oomph to his style.

Price: $ 316.85

Buy Now

3. Work Desk

Surprise your workaholic dad with this extremely useful gift that’ll help him work in a comfortable pose. The bottom of each of our desk accessories and workplace organisers is lined with a protective velveteen backing to ensure the surface of your desk stays scratch and scuff free. All components of this set are made with top-grain leather and walnut-stained African rosewood.

Price: $ 454.49

Buy Now

4. Sonnet Ballpoint Pen

With a chiselled sterling silver cap and barrel accented by a gold-finished clip and stunning retractable twist mechanism and medium tip, this luxury gift will be a winning pick for Father’s Day for dads who love to own a great collection of pens and use them on a regular basis. The Parker Jotter and any other Parker ballpoint pen can use the same refill.

Price: $ 245

Buy Now

5. Reclining Gaming Chair

This console gaming chair comes with a plush removable headrest pillow and segmented padding that lead to the ultimate experience. It's a great gift for your dad who is addicted to gaming. The chair and footrest are a continuous surface, with no open spaces to get wires caught, but operate independently to give you total control over your gaming chair experience.

Price: $ 245

Buy Now

6. European Luxury Whisky Glass Gift Box

Here’s an amazing gift that’ll make your dad super happy! The bottle body is crystal clear, with a carved flower body, and the appearance is fashionable and trendy. The bottle stopper's mouth is frosted and polished, and it is integrated with the cup body. To ensure a good preservation effect, the wine can be prevented from losing its taste.

Price: $ 1571.28

Buy Now

If your dad is someone who often says that he does not want anything for himself, but goes to all lengths to get you exactly what you want, then this Father’s Day shows him that he is loved and appreciated with these luxurious gifts. The products mentioned above are not only super cool but also something that he can make great use out of.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

6 Best Father's day gifts ideas under $60 for your dad

8 Best Father's day gifts for New Dads in 2022

7 Unique gifts under $100 to gift your dad