6 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Virgos

Virgos are the perfectionist people. They are responsible, caring, stubborn, and analytical. So, here are 6 Bollywood characters that are most compatible with Virgo people.

Virgo people are considered the perfectionist ones. They always try to do everything flawlessly keeping a strict eye on every detail. They are rational, reliable, responsible, hard workers, and believe in functionality. This sign from the earth element is a feminine zodiac sign who reacts to everything in a passive way. This sign is also considered the receptive sign as well. So, what kind of people will be most compatible with Virgos. Well, Bollywood has always been a great help in understanding this. So, here are 5 heroes of Bollywood movies that are highly compatible with Virgos.

Kabir Khan- Chak De India

The character Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is strict, responsible, a hard worker and puts focus on making things perfect. Before training his team, he studies all previous matches properly to train the team for that particular match. This definitely shows his perfectionist attitude. So, he is highly compatible with Virgo girls.

Vidya Bagchi- Kahaani

The film shows the character clever, analytical, and focused. The character Vidya, played by Vidya Balan, keeps searching for the right clue to find the killer of her husband. She even pays close attention to making things and her story real and for this, she demolishes all the traces that can take police to her. This meticulous attitude is what Virgos have. So, Vidya Bagchi is one of the most compatible characters with Virgo boys.

Aryan Singh- Dhoom 2

This character, played by Hrithik Roshan, is what every Virgo girl will easily fall in with. Though a cool thief, this character is cautious and focused. Without proper analysation he won’t take any risk. Even before stealing an object, he does proper studies about that item and then starts making plans. This is again something which Virgos like to do. So, this character is also very compatible with Virgo women.

Aisha Banerjee- Wake Up Sid

Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, is an aspiring writer, who wants to have a big success in her career. And for that, she is doing enough hard work and always focused on her goal. She is disciplined, serious about her life. All these traits complement a Virgo man perfectly.

Rustom Pavri- Rustom

Rustom, played by Akshay Kumar, is disciplined, focused, analytical, critical, stubborn but at the same time kind. His responsible attitude reflects through his respect for the country and its people.

Shashi Godbole- English Vinglish

Shashi, played by Sridevi, shows her stubbornness in this movie to learn English quickly to prove herself towards her family. But at the same time, she is highly responsible and caring about her family. Her calm and gentle behaviour is also something which a Virgo man will like.

Also Read: 4 Heroes of Bollywood movies that are most compatible with Leo women

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×