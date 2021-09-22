6 Denims that are a must have in your wardrobe

When speaking about wardrobe essentials, our mind naturally gravitates to denim jeans. To clear things out, denim is actually the blue fabric and jeans are the pants or trousers constructed out of that fabric. So how did jeans become so mainstream and popular that almost every person in the world owns at least one pair of them? The credit for this goes to Levi Strauss Co in the late 1800s for patenting it. They were originally meant for miners working in rugged fields because the denim fabric provided maximum resistance from wear and tear. So, the end of this history lesson takes us to our preconceived agenda of familiarising you with the current denim trends and thus, let’s take a look at a few trending jeans that you can incorporate in your wardrobe.

1. SLIM FIT BLUE JEANS

A good pair of slim fitting blue jeans is the ultimate essential in your closet. It can be paired with almost anything, be it a white shirt, sports jacket, oversized T-shirt or even a kurti. This pair is made with cotton polyester elastane, thereby giving it a sufficient stretch. Go get your pair now and style it with almost anything!

PRICE: ₹ 999

2. WHITE MOM JEANS

The underdog of jeans is here and it’s bound to steal your hearts! MOM JEANS. Yes, you heard that correctly. Mom jeans are loose fitting straight cut and comfortable jeans that take root from the ‘soccer mom’ trope. This pair in white is extremely elegant and a stand out piece for sure. It would be a good addition to diversify your wardrobe multi fold.

PRICE: ₹ 789

3. BLACK SKINNY JEANS

Another must have is this black pair of skinny jeans in ankle length. The hem features a fringe detailing for aesthetic purposes and that makes it perfect for college going girls. It is stretchable and high waisted so comfort along with style is guaranteed to be served on a platter.

PRICE: ₹ 849

4. TAPERED RELAXED JEANS

Bye Bye boring jeans because we’ve found an apt alternative that is all things functional and glam. This concoction of a denim and jogger prototype is a one-of-a-kind piece which will make you stand out at any event. Featuring multiple pockets and a tie up detail at the waist, go grab yours now as it is bound to sell like hot cakes!

PRICE: ₹ 999

5. HIGH RISE SKINNY JEANS

Another essential to consider having in your wardrobe is this high waisted, dark blue skinny pair of jeans. The length of this jeans is sufficient unlike its many short counterparts and the surface is very smooth and untattered that makes it a basic need.

PRICE: ₹ 713

6. DARK STRAIGHT CUT JEANS

Back again to these straight cut jeans, it seems we can’t get enough of them! This one in a dark blue colour is a statement piece featuring a high waistline and comfortingly loose pant legs. Shades like mustard, white, red and pink would complement it well, so, buy it as soon as possible!

PRICE: ₹ 721

