6 Discounted gadgets you can gift your man this Diwali

If you're still looking for the ideal Diwali present for your man, don't worry. We’ve got you covered! This Diwali, it's time to break down the wall of mundane presents and offer some useful gadgets as gifts wrapped in joy. You can discover something great no matter what your budget is by giving your man these gadgets at the best prices.

Zinq Technologies Sound Trix Wireless Earphones

Comes in a quirky design, ergonomic orient, tailored to fit your ear with no hassle of tangles. It's a comfortable fit. Excellent for sportspeople and athletes as it’s splash resistance. Workout to your favorite beats. For an awe-inspiring audio experience with HD quality and bass-thumping sounds, these are the earphones you need. The battery life lasts up to an impressive 5 hours of non-stop playback time, less than two hours to gain a full charge. The warranty period of 1 year from the date of purchase.

Price: Rs.1499

Deal: Rs.449

boAt Rockerz 450 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

It is a 40mm dynamic driver that helps pump out immersive HD audio all day long. It provides a massive battery backup of up to 15 hours for a superior playback time. It has been ergonomically designed and structured as an on-ear headphone to provide the best user experience with its comfortable padded ear cushions and lightweight design. You can control your music without hiccups using the easy-access controls, communicate seamlessly using the built-in mic, access voice assistant and always stay in the zone.

Price: Rs.3990

Deal: Rs.999

Infinity Fuze Pint by Harman (JBL, HK, Infinity)

Pocket size portable Bluetooth speakers with 5 hours music playtime under optimum audio settings. It has dual equalizer modes for normal and deep bass output. Comes with wireless Bluetooth streaming. Speakerphone with a frequency response 180Hz - 20KHz. Signal to noise Ratio 70dB (Aux). Enabled with voice assistant integration. Battery Size (mAh) 3.7V/480mAH with 2.5 Hrs charging time.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.699

Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds

Buds VS103 offers a playtime of up to 4.5 hours on a single charge and an additional 13.5 hours making a total playtime of up to 18 hours with the charging case. It comes with a hyper sync technology. You can experience sharp sound on these Buds via a 10mm speaker driver. It provides full-touch controls that let you control how you manage your calls, music, and volume with just a touch on your earbuds.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.1099

OnePlus SmartWatch

This watch has a stylish design and a comfortable wrist band. It provides a good battery life and comes with a warp charger that provides a full day’s charge in only 5 minutes. This elegant watch is great for everyday wear and takes hands-free seriously. You can stay in touch with family and friends without using your hands. It keeps you notified of incoming calls, messages and tracks your heart rate, oxygen and sleep cycle. It also pushes you towards your fitness goals and effortlessly tracks your progress.

Price: Rs.16999

Deal: Rs.14999

Zlade Ballistic Manscaping Body Trimmer for Men

The only private part trimmer for men specifically designed to shave the most intimate parts of your body, even on and around your private parts. The safest trimmer around, that protects your manhood and your crown jewels, literally ballistic! Equipped with safe-edge technology which protects the skin and helps reduce nicks and cuts, you can get manscaped with precision. The waterproof trimmer is highly rust-resistant, hygienic, effective and easy to use. It lets you trim to your perfect length, handles coarse and curly hair without tugs and pulls.

Price: Rs.3999

Deal: Rs.3324

