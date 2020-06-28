  1. Home
6 Easy tips for grooming your dog at home

It’s very important to give your furry friend a complete grooming session to get cleaned. This includes some easy steps that can easily be done at home. So, check out how you can groom your dog at home.
Updated: June 28, 2020
Grooming your dogs at home is not an easy thing; it consists of different steps. So, if you are a new pet parent, then you need to know all these steps to properly give your dog a super fun grooming session at home. This doesn’t only include a good bath but also trimming and washing to get cleaned. 

Grooming sessions are very important for them to stay prim and proper. So, check out the five steps of grooming your dog at home easily.

 

How to give your dog a grooming session at home?

 

1- Initially, your dog may get stressed out for it. So, give them enough love and positivity to get relaxed during the session. They may also get afraid of the shower. So, it’s better to use a cup for bathing. 

 

2- Trim the nails and wash them properly with a toothbrush after cutting. Be very careful while trimming the nails. And if you have cut the nails too short, then use coagulant right then to stop the bleeding. Their nails should form a triangular shape. 

 

3- Then you have to trim their hair as well but only if they require it. Start trimming from your dog’s hindquarters with an electric trimmer and then do on the belly part. Finish this task by trimming the fur around their eyes and the pads of their paws. 

 

4- Now you need to brush their coat properly before the bath. If they have long hair, then there will be tangles. And these tangles will make the situation even worse for your pet after the bath. So, brush the hair properly to get rid of those tangles. 

 

5- Then use a mild puppy-friendly shampoo to clean their hair. But make sure you rinse the shampoo properly after the washing, otherwise, they may get infections from it like hot spots. 

 

6- Dry your dog properly after the bath. You can use a towel for it or take a hairdryer to completely dry out their coat.

Credits :pop sugar, getty images

