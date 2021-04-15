6 Electronic accessories under rupees 600 you never knew you wanted

Webcam covers to automatic stir mugs, here are exciting products under just rupees 600. Check it out!

Every home has a list of electronic products and accessories that in a way have become basic needs of life. Here we bring to you a few electronic items that you never knew you wanted to make your life super comfortable and easy. These daily use products are true to their value, comes at a pocket-friendly price and is a must-have item especially in this digital era. So grab it all right now, right away!

RuffPad Re-writable

Go paperless with this electronic notepad. You can write or draw with a stylus or any other comparable instrument. A pressure-sensitive screen lets you create thick and thin lines. An eco-friendly approach to the new living style.

Price: Rs 402

LED USB Lamp

This lamp is very handy as you can carry it along with you everywhere. A perfect reading lamp and also a perfect tool that’s very much required if you are eating at night on a train while others are sleeping with lights off.

Price: Rs 490

Webcam Cover

Webcam covers not just protects your camera from dust but also your anxiety during zoom meetings and online classes. You can use this small tiny product and make your life easier without damaging your device's webcam lens or messing up with the tape glue.

Price: Rs 216

Bedroom Lamp

This multi-function night light will bring you a more easy and convenient ambience by setting the right temperature of light. You can set them indoors or outdoors, where you need them. It comes with a light sensor that will automatically turn the light on at dusk and off at dawn.

Price: Rs 599

Cable Protector

The cable protectors are designed with highly flexible silicone, which can be used to save phone chargers and completely protect cables of all devices such as cell phones, computers, laptops, mouse cable, etc.

Price: Rs 149

Stir Mug

This self-stirring coffee mug is the coolest thing you can shop online. The double-wall of the mug makes sure to retain the temperature, flavour, freshness and nutritional value of the drink inside. The bottle does not sweat in your bag or create a mess of your papers like ordinary bottles.

Price: Rs 429

