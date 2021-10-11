6 Fun things to do when you got nothing to do

Our life is filled with just a few memorable moments and we live looking forward to its anniversaries every year. Apart from that and a little surprise life throws at us, the rest of it all are just gap fillers where you are just bored and doing things just because you had to! If you have hit that phase of life where you desperately want to crawl back to your mother’s womb or are simply waiting for death to find you before the deadlines do, here are 6 fun products you need to kill the time that’s eating your mind and to make life more fun.

Read a Book

Books take us places. It also helps you do a little bit of soul searching and find a purpose in life. It heals you from the wounds of the past and makes life more interesting and joyful.

Price: Rs 230

Colour your day

This book of doodles lets you colour inside tricky interesting caricatures. Doodling not only helps the mind focus and relax, but it also amps up your mood and interest in life.

Price: Rs 138

Foot Care

If you think you have nothing to do, look at your feet. Yes, that really needs some care and pampering. With the help of this foot care set that’s made with active herbs, exfoliating fruit extracts and plant-derived oils, you can treat rough, scaly, dry, itchy, infectious or sore feet.

Price: Rs 550

Deal: Rs 360

Board Game

Take a break from scrolling through your digital screens and indulge in some fun board games that’ll actually put both the lobes of your brain to some cool exercise! This kid’s game will definitely kick off that boredom from your life.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 899

Solve a Rubix Cube

Solving the Rubix cube will improve your concentration, problem-solving and logical skills. It also makes your mind act faster and be sensible and futuristic.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 199

Bake a Cake

Did you know baking a cake can calm your mind? The step by step procedure in making your own food can bring in so much joy. Here is the baking set that includes an oil brush set, icing piping bag and tools, measuring cups and cake stand.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 499

