6 Funniest zodiac signs who will tickle your funny bone

A world without laughter would be so bland! Here are 6 funniest zodiac signs you need in life to laugh out loud.

Raise your hand if you love Chandler - hands down the funniest character of all time. We love him because of his sarcastic humour and wit. After all, humour is something that helps break the ice and get you comfortable with someone. And who doesn’t like to hang out with people who will strike your funny bone even when you're at your worst? Without laughter, there will be no joy left in our lives.

There is a reason why someone finds something funny and others do not. Yes, astrology does play a role here. It tells a lot about a person’s personality and how they view things. Some zodiac signs are just born funny but it doesn’t mean that other signs are lacking. You might not be the funniest in the group, you can be the most intelligent and what not.

On that note, let’s take a look at the funniest zodiac signs who have a natural sense of humour.

Libra

One of the most social signs, Librans don’t shy away from doing outrageous and sometimes embarrassing things to make people laugh. The best thing – they don’t care what people think as long as they are laughing along with their friends.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known for their ability to turn a dull moment into a bright one. They are the ones that tell funny and detailed stories to get laughs out of people.

Gemini

Geminis are good at making fun of themselves and others. Sometimes, they go a little overboard but they mean no harm. Also, they are the first ones to crack a joke when something embarrassing happens.

Virgo

People born under this sign are very sarcastic. They poke fun at themselves even when they are stuck in a bad situation. They use humour to not stress about the situation they are in. They use it to make others laugh even at their own expense.

Aries

Aries people use their body language and mannerisms to make other people laugh. It is more their actions than words that make people laugh out loud. They have an upfront humour, which is why people love to hang out with them.

Scorpio

They don’t open up easily to anyone, but when they do and feel they will not be judged for their statements, they go all out with their hilarious jokes. They can be a little harsh with their jokes sometimes, but that’s because they are honest and raw.

