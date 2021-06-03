6 Gardening tips for beginners from picking the right soil to building a beautiful garden of flowers

Gardening can be seen as a form of therapy, especially during the pandemic while are stuck at home with nothing much to do. Here are a few tips to help you get started.

Starting from scratch to build a garden can be quite a wholesome experience, even for beginners who are not very well acquainted with the process. It provides a sense of comfort and a feeling of ecstasy to see the baby sapling transform into beautiful and vibrant flowers. It certainly is a feeling of immense happiness and joy to indulge in gardening and see it as a form of therapy.

It all starts from picking the right seeds, soil and the perfect spot for them to grow. Here are a few essential tips you ought to know if you are taking up gardening as a first time hobby:

Gather all the essential tools

The first and foremost step is to gather all the essential tools that you need for gardening. From a trowel to a cultivator, you need to have all the must-haves. Go to a shop and add all the tools to your gardening kit. Make sure you have the tools for digging soil, watering, weeding, pruning scissors and a pair of gloves and gardening boots.

Choose the right spot

Making sure that your spot is perfect has a lot to do with the right kind of soil, sunlight and water the ground is getting. Make sure the sun hits that space in your yard perfectly from time to time, it should be a combination of shade and light both. Also, make sure it is closer to a water source. You should be able to water your plants easily.

Work on the soil

The soil should be rich in nutrients. Test your soil’s pH level, it should ideally be between 6.0 and 7.0 and its phosphorous and potassium levels should be high as planets require these nutrients from the soil.

Choose your type of plant

Make sure you choose the right type of plant based on the area designated for them and the kind of soil. If your garden gets lots of sunlight then go for dahlias, peonies or if your garden is in shade then opt for hostas and ferns.

Add mulch to prevent weeds

Add a layer of mulch around the base of your plant as this avoid weeds and prevents your soil from losing the moisture level. You can also compost kitchen waste and add it to the soil for it to get additional nutrients.

Water and feed your plants regularly

At the end of the day, it is all about feeding them at regular intervals. The moment you skip a day, it all goes to waste. Remember to water your plants regularly and fertilize your garden. Make sure the water gets to the roots and not just the leaves.

Credits :Pexels

