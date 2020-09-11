6 Indian dog breeds you should know about

India has some of the most exotic dog breeds. Read on to know about the ancient, Indian dog breeds.

Pets are a great companion who keep us company at all times. As it turns out, your beloved pooch is the therapy you need to tackle health problems. So, you shouldn’t think twice if you are planning to get yourself a cuddle buddy. There are plenty of dog breeds you can choose from, including the Indian dog breeds.

Many people are unfamiliar with Indian dog breeds, but there are plenty available. So, if you too are looking to adopt an exotic breed, here is a list that might help you. With so many breeds available, you won’t be able to resist the charm of these beautiful animals.

Without further ado, here are 6 of the most exotic Indian dog breeds to consider.

1. Combai or Kombai Dog

Kombai is brown in colour with a black muzzle. It is muscular and a medium-sized dog traditionally adopted for guarding. It is highly endangered and originated from Tamil Nadu.

2. Vikhan Sheepdog

Vikhan Sheepdog is a rare short-fur dog breed that originated in Himachal Pradesh. They are extremely courageous, fearless and very fast at running.

3. Kanni and Chippiparai

Another one native to Tamil Nadu, this dog is one of the breeds of Indian dogs used for hunting wild boar. It is an intelligent breed and a wonderful watchdog.

4. Indian Mastiff

Also known as bully Kutta, this dog breed are large working dogs that look similar to a bulldog. They are commonly found in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab.

5. Rajapalayam

Rajapalayam is also known as the Polygar Hound or Indian Ghost, which is one of the purest breeds of Indian Hunting dogs. It is native to Tamil Nadu and mostly used for guarding.

6. Himachali Hound

Locally known as ‘Gaddi’ dog, which literally translates to shepherd in Urdu. It is native to the Himalayan region and large in size.

