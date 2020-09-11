  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Indian dog breeds you should know about

India has some of the most exotic dog breeds. Read on to know about the ancient, Indian dog breeds.
12802 reads Mumbai
People,Dogs,Dog Breeds,Indian dogs6 Indian dog breeds you should know about
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Pets are a great companion who keep us company at all times. As it turns out, your beloved pooch is the therapy you need to tackle health problems. So, you shouldn’t think twice if you are planning to get yourself a cuddle buddy. There are plenty of dog breeds you can choose from, including the Indian dog breeds. 

Many people are unfamiliar with Indian dog breeds, but there are plenty available. So, if you too are looking to adopt an exotic breed, here is a list that might help you. With so many breeds available, you won’t be able to resist the charm of these beautiful animals. 

Without further ado, here are 6 of the most exotic Indian dog breeds to consider. 

1. Combai or Kombai Dog 

Kombai is brown in colour with a black muzzle. It is muscular and a medium-sized dog traditionally adopted for guarding. It is highly endangered and originated from Tamil Nadu. 

2. Vikhan Sheepdog 

Vikhan Sheepdog is a rare short-fur dog breed that originated in Himachal Pradesh. They are extremely courageous, fearless and very fast at running. 

3. Kanni and Chippiparai 

Another one native to Tamil Nadu, this dog is one of the breeds of Indian dogs used for hunting wild boar. It is an intelligent breed and a wonderful watchdog. 

4. Indian Mastiff 

Also known as bully Kutta, this dog breed are large working dogs that look similar to a bulldog. They are commonly found in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. 

5. Rajapalayam 

Rajapalayam is also known as the Polygar Hound or Indian Ghost, which is one of the purest breeds of Indian Hunting dogs. It is native to Tamil Nadu and mostly used for guarding. 

6. Himachali Hound 

Locally known as ‘Gaddi’ dog, which literally translates to shepherd in Urdu. It is native to the Himalayan region and large in size. 

ALSO READ: Want to know about your personality? Your pets can tell it all

Credits :TOI, getty, youtube

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement