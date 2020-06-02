6 K-drama love triangles that will tear your heart in two

South Korean dramas have many tropes – one is love triangles that tears viewers’ heart in two. Here are 6 K-drama love triangles we can’t get over.

Almost every K-drama I have watched has had a few tropes. If you’re an avid K-drama viewer like me, then you would know that having a destined childhood connection, disappointing parents, the fish kiss and love triangles are something common in these dramas. Nowadays, the storylines are deviating from this norm. However, there have been some epic love triangles in K-dramas that left most of us rooting for the second male lead and wishing that the female lead would choose him – but sadly that never happens.

Nonetheless, one person inevitably falling in love and pining in secret remains one of the best and heartbreaking tropes in K-dramas. So, today we are bringing to you a list that honours these love triangles that leave you with the second lead syndrome. If you’re like me, you might like the second lead a little more than the first one - in most cases.

Without further ado, here is a list of K-drama love triangles that will tear your heart in two and won't let you move on.

She was pretty – Kim Hye Jin, Ji Sung Joon, Kim Shin Hyuk

The story revolves around Kim Hye Jin (Hwang Jung Eum), who used to be pretty and popular as a kid but grows up to be unattractive. Ji Sung Joon (Park Seo Jin), on the other hand, was overweight as a child but grows up to be handsome. She is madly in love with him but he is unable to recognize her as an adult.

While she tries to figure out things, Kim Shun Hyuk (Choi Si Won) develops feeling for Kim Hye Jin and that’s when the second-lead syndrome kicks in. She has great chemistry with both the actors, which makes you go back and forth between her two suitors.

Who Are You: School 2015 – Lee Eun Bi, Han Yi An, Gong Tae Kwang

The drama follows the story of twins, Eun -bi and Eun-byul who get separated at a young age and live different lives. Eun-byul goes missing and Eun Bi ends up living her sister’s life. She befriends the charming and quirky Gong Tae Kwang (Yook Songjae), who ends up falling in love with her. And then there is Yi Ahn (Nam Joo Hyuk) who also falls for her. They are both perfect in every sense, but Gong Tae Kwang tugs at your heartstrings and you can’t help but end up liking him more.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo – Wang So, Hae Soo, Wang Wook

This drama revolves around Hae Soo (IU) who travels back in time and meets a royal family. This one is not exactly a love triangle as several of the brothers fall in love with Hae Soo.

However two brothers: Wang So (Lee Joon Gi) and Wang Wook (Kang Ha Neul) stand a better chance of winning over her. You see a quick romance between Wang Wook and Hae Soo, which ends up with Wang Wook betraying her. This is where Hae Soo steps in and they fall in love with each other. This devastating tale is one that leaves you heartbroken for both the leads.

Reply 1988 – Choi Taek, Jungpal, and Sung Daek Sun

“Reply 1988” is all about friendship and relationships. The love triangle involves Sung Duk Sun (Hyeri), Kim Jung Hwan (Ryu Jun Yeol) and Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum). This is one K-drama where you can’t predict who the leading lady ends up with.

The most upsetting part is that both male leads know about each other’s feeling but don’t express them to avoid hurting each other or their friendship. These little moments make this drama even more compelling to watch.

Hwarang – Aro, Moo Myung, Sam Maek Jong

This shows tells the story of an elite group of knights who are handsome and can fight. Although the story revolves around ‘hwarang’, but it also has Aro (Go Ara) – a woman who has lost her brother and finds comfort in Moo Myung (Park Seo Joon). Enters Sam Maek Jon (Park Hyung Sik), the crown prince and playboy who falls for Aro as well.

How do you choose between Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik? They are both charming, courageous and beautiful human beings. They are both so good that you find can't decide which one is better.

Cheese in the Trap – Hong Seol, Yoo Jung, Baek In-ho

Based on a webtoon, this show involves three college students, Hang Seol (Kim Go Eun), Yoo Jung (Park Hae Jin) and Baek In Ho (Seo Kang Joon). The leading lady gets caught up in the log-time feud between Jung Yoo and In Ho, but can’t help but let both of them slide into her heart.

Hang Seol’s character is very relatable and you totally get how she must be feeling stuck between this crazy volatile love triangle. Yoo Jung is good, but there is something about In Ho that draws you in and makes you root for him.

Honourable Mentions

Heirs

Boys over Flowers

While You Were Sleeping

Hi! School-Love on

Which love triangle is your favourite?

ALSO READ | 11 coming of age Korean Dramas you should watch if you’re new to the dreamland

ALSO READ | 12 K drama couples with sizzling chemistry we all love

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×