6 Kitchen cookware products at discounted rates on the Amazon deals today

Since the lockdown, even people who had never stepped foot into a kitchen, have embraced new hobbies like baking and cooking different recipes that they find on youtube. If cooking is something you have to do on a daily basis, then here are a few kitchenware products that will make your process easier and faster without troubling your hands. These kitchen items and multipurpose kitchen tools available on the Amazon deals today will help in saving time.

6 Kitchen cookware products on the Amazon deals today:

Here, we have a list of the best kitchen cookware products that will help in saving time.

This holder features unique stainless steel prongs that allow you to hold sliced vegetables hands-free. This handy gadget not only holds the vegetable for you (no more stinky hands), but also guides your knife for perfectly even slices. If you do not want to touch an onion, this gadget will be a great solution. It slices uniform sections of tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, carrots, even hard-boiled eggs.

Price: Rs.499

Deal: Rs.299

This product is a dream-come-true for all the amatuer chefs and the newbies in the kitchen or people who are just too lazy to cook. This instant pot can be used as an electric cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. You can cook any of your favourite meals with ease and without creating a mess. You can cook fast or slow with pressure cooking up to 70 percent faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cooking for traditional grandma-approved recipes.

Price: Rs.21900

Deal: Rs.6490

This top cooking tool can be used to easily mince both unpeeled garlic cloves and peeled root ginger within a few seconds. This garlic crusher is made of high-quality, food-grade 304 stainless steel so you do not have to worry about rusting at all. This garlic press doesn't just end at garlic, it also can crush ginger.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.399

If you are a bonafide lazy person then you definitely dread the task of chopping vegetables. If yes, then this vegetable chopper will be your knight in shining armour! It effortlessly cuts vegetables, fruits, boneless meats and nuts within a few seconds. The chopper has 7 easy to change inserts including two different sized chopper blades and two spiralizer inserts. Now you can make your cooking process easier and quicker.

Price: Rs.700

Deal: Rs.339

This multipurpose hand blender will help you make all the cappuccino and lattes you can possibly want. It can also be used to beat eggs or make a delicious cup of milkshake. You can become a Barista overnight and make a cafe style coffee at home. Get creamy froth within 15-20 seconds with this milk frother.

Price: Rs.3499

Deal: Rs.1751

Getting late for work and have not finished with your breakfast yet? This egg boiler will give you boiled eggs in an instant. This super egg boiler will provide you with a family meal in no time and can cook up to 6 whole eggs with soft, medium and hard boiling methods. It comes with a measuring cup to add water according to your preference and number of eggs you want. Now making breakfast will be a lot easier.

Price: Rs.3500

Deal: Rs.869

If you want to make your life easier in the kitchen or start cooking, then these kitchen cookware products are just what you need. Available at astonishing prices on the Amazon deals today, these kitchen products will make cooking a whole lot easier and better. Grab these amazing products at unbelievable prices before it's too late!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

