6 Luxury items under Rs 1000 to give you the feeling of an extravagant life

Who does not like a little bit of luxury in their lives? Luxury does not always have to be expensive. You can add luxury into your lives with fancy products that are actually quite affordable but still appealing. So if you are someone who doesn't like to splurge on products then these fancy products under 1000 rupees will surely intrigue you.

Gemstone Bath Soap

This nourishing and moisturising handmade soap is manufactured from 100 percent natural oil, which includes numerous ingredients that aid in skin nourishment. It nourishes the skin for a natural glow and results in a calming and therapeutic bathing experience. Agate gemstone bath bars look like crystals, especially when wet, as the water lights up their brilliant colours.

Price: Rs.275

Milk Frother

If you are a coffee-lover, then this will be a dream come true for you! This handheld milk frother will help you create a smooth, velvety microfoam for a café quality latte, cappuccino, macchiato, frappe, matcha tea and more at home. Now you can enjoy a delicious cup of your favourite beverage every morning that will taste and look just like the one in your favourite café.

Price: Rs.999

Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Make yourself a cold smoothie, an iced tea or coffee, or an ice cold juice with this infuser water bottle. This bottle will keep you motivated to reach your daily intake goals which in turn will help you stay healthy and hydrated. This bottle comes with an infused water recipe eBook including the best infusing recipes that will get you started right away for a healthier lifestyle!

Price: Rs.849

Soft Comforter

Have you ever felt too cold with the AC on and too hot with the AC off and you just cannot find a middleground? We have found the perfect solution to your problems with this soft, cosy and lightweight reversible double comforter that feels like a warm hug on a cold evening. It will provide you with a rich and luxurious feel and keep you protected against allergens. Now you can cocoon yourself in this cosy comforter and enjoy a goodnight’s sleep.

Price: Rs.798

Scalp Massager

This extravagant silicone comb will deep clean your hair and give a relaxing massage to your scalp that will release all your stress without causing any harm to the hair follicles. The bristles work the shampoo into your hair and removes dirt, dandruff and dead cells, making it easier and faster to wash your hair. It offers a perfect grip and stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands.

Price: Rs.269

Sheet Masks Combo

Destress after a long day with these luxurious sheet masks. The mask sheets in this combo brightens your skin and gets rid of dullness. This face shop consists of lemon, shea butter, lotus, aloe and potato face masks. Remove the mask sheet from the pack and place it on your face, leave it on for 15 mins, remove the mask sheet and pat the excess serum into your skin.

Price: Rs.349

