6 Nifty gadgets under Rs 200 from Amazon that you’ll wish you had earlier

Beating summer heat or breaking the Insta trend record, here are 6 gadgets that you should already be having to lead a cosy lifestyle. Check it out!

Gadgets are the fun stuff making our digital lives more fun and fabulous. We can’t think of a phone without a charger and blissful music without earphones but here is a list of 6 gadgets that you thought of but surely can’t live without! Thanks to Amazon’s incredible offers and irresistible deals you can now make these nifty gadgets your own at a crazy price all under Rs200. So scroll down and buy your gadget happily.

Foldable Mobile stand

Want to shoot an Instagram reel right in the middle of a restaurant or bus stand, take out your mobile and place it on this mobile stand. Adjust the ankle to gain your desired results. You can also make use of it to watch movies and take part in online meetings hands-free.

Price: Rs 60

Wall Mount Phone Holder

This wall holder can give your phone a safe dock while charging. With a wide range of applications, this wall mount for phones can be used on smooth and even wallpaper, lime wall, tile or even glass.

Price: Rs 129

Case

In this small box, you can carry your items including earphones, SD card, iPod shuffle, charging cable, memory cards, USB flash drive, keys and coins. It's lightweight and handy and makes sure you don’t lose these essentials at all.

Price: Rs 80

Selfie Stick

Selfie sticks make photography a new experience. This durable, lightweight comes with a non-slip silicone handle and a unique ball head that allows you to adjust the angle of your Smartphone to 270 degrees.

Price: Rs 129

Mini phone cooler fan

This Fan is the perfect solution when you are hot and need cool air blowing on your face while on your smartphone. It is compatible with your smartphones and tablets and is designed with an energy-saving approach.

Price: Rs 77

Anti-Slip Silicone Ear Buds

These protective buds will keep your ears better and also is designed in such a manner that reduces the chances of losing the earbuds from falling out from your ears. You can use them in any weather, at the gym, running, other sports or while exercising.

Price: Rs 198

