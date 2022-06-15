6 Popular baby products under Rs.2000 worth buying from Amazon Sale today

If you are a new parent or you know a new parent who is simply waiting to crack the code to parenthood, then you have landed at the right place. Finding the right products for your baby can be overwhelming but the right products will go a long way in making your life with your new addition a whole lot easier. And parents who’ve been there, done that are often the best resource for figuring out which items to add to your cart and which ones to skip. However, popular baby products can be really expensive and so not worth it because your baby LITERALLY grows everyday. Here, we have a list of affordable baby products on the Amazon sale today.

6 Popular baby products on the Amazon sale today:

Scroll down and take a look at these cute baby products available at unbelievable prices.

This pack LITERALLY has all the newborn baby items that a new mama would need. It contains 4 front open shirts, 4 nappies, 4 caps, 4 pairs of mittens, 4 pairs of socks, 4 waterproof sheets, 3 single layer swaddle clothes, 1 mattress with net, 1 U-shaped pillow, 1 carry bag, 4 bedding sheets, 8 front open jhablas, 8 matching nappies and 6 hosiery nappies. You don’t have to purchase single products for your baby since this pack contains all the daily needed items.

Price: Rs.2999

Deal: Rs.1899

This baby wash cloth is made of high quality soft eco-friendly muslin cotton. The breathable soft material does not irritate the baby’s skin. The organic material is anti-allergic and safe to use every day. Free from harmful toxins which are the main cause of skin irritation in kids. The soft cloth has multiple uses. It can be used as baby wash cloth, burp cloth, teething cloth, spit up cloth. It can also be used as a handkerchief while on the go. The quick dry and liquid absorbency mechanism make the cloth perfect for on the go.

Price: Rs.1099

Deal: Rs.379

This combo will ensure that your newborn is always comfortable and cosy. The pack contains 1 mattress with a net to protect the baby from mosquitoes and insects, 1 sleeping bag cum carry bag that will be helpful to carry the baby in a comfy carry bag, 4 bedding sheets that will provide sound sleep with a neck support pillow and 1 baby nest.

Price: Rs.1999

Deal: Rs.1424

This Einstein gift box is made for newborn babies/infants of age 0-12 months. The idea behind gifting this box to your babies is to develop their visual stimulation, help them recognize colours and also aid their brain development process. This toy box will help you to effectively communicate with your child and also bond with them. It contains rattle toys for auditory stimulation, high contrast flash cards for visual stimulation and a high contrast book.

Price: Rs.999

Deal: Rs.569

Make sure your little one’s hygiene is always maintained with this baby care kit that contains 6 grooming tools - scissors, nail clipper, nail clipper holder, scissors cover, hair brush and a hair comb. The kit is handy, compact and ultra-lightweight to carry wherever you go. This contains all the items that a baby requires to look beautiful and keep them hygienic. The grooming kit is made of high quality BPA free material to keep the baby safe. The bristles are made of soft nylon so that it does not hurt your kid and premium quality stainless steel blades which are rust free and durable. The scissors come with a cap to keep them hygienic and protect the baby's hands and keep them well groomed.

Price: Rs.799

Deal: Rs.329

Baby’s skin is not the same as adults and tends to get dry very quickly. Dry and scaly skin can give rise to other skin issues and infections. Ghee has been praised as a natural moisturiser in Ayurvedic text. Not only does it retain moisture in the skin but also strengthens the skin barrier. Specially formulated with carefully chosen herbs and oils, it can soften and heal the skin and may prevent further skin infections. The herbs contained in the lotion may also help to build stronger bones and relieve gas, improving digestion. The mild natural fragrance of aloe vera and roses will relax the baby and help it to sleep better.

Price: Rs.575

Deal: Rs.475

If you are a new parent trying hard to get your baby everything he/she needs, then fret not because we have got your back! These popular baby products are available at great discounted prices on the Amazon sale today. These products are not only super affordable but are also extremely high-quality and safe for your baby’s sensitive skin.

