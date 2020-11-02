6 Popular traditional sarees to nail your Karva Chauth look

Karva Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. So, try these traditional sarees to nail your look for the evening rituals of this occasion.

Karva Chauth 2020 is going to be celebrated on November 4. On this festival, married women fast for their husbands and offer puja and prayers to god. And in the evening, they break the fast by seeing the moon and their husband’s face. This is one of the most popular festivals of India which is celebrated in different regions.

Traditional saree is an integral part of this occasion as women love to adorn themselves in ethnic attire during this function. So, here are some traditional sarees that you can keep in your list for this Karva Chauth.

Karva Chauth 2020: Best traditional sarees to get decked up in the evening function.

Banarasi brocade

Since Karva Chauth is predominantly a festival of Northern India, so opting for a North Indian saree would be great for the occasion. And Banarasi is the first name that comes to our mind for this. Banarasi silk saree is a speciality of Varanasi and a staple attire for festivals and occasions. So, this Karva Chauth, completes your look with Banarasi saree and its intricate design on it.

Bandhani saree

If you want to get dressed in a simple yet elegant saree, then Bandhani is the right one for you. It has its traditional root to Rajasthan.

Kanjeevaram Silk Saree

This saree is from Tamil Nadu and it has vibrant colours and temple-patterned borders on it. Not only for Karva Chauth, but they are also perfect for any festivals and occasions.

Paithani silk saree

It’s the specialty of Maharashtra with its square designs, peacock design on pallu and light and shade feature.

Chanderi saree

Chanderi saree is a popular attire from Madhya Pradesh. It has lightweight fabric and subtle borders. It features geometric patterns, peacock designs, floral art etc. on it.

Jamdani saree

Jamdani saree originated from Dhaka, Bangladesh. It’s made from light cotton fabric and flower motifs.

