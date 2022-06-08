6 Pretty destinations in Mumbai for a dreamy pre-wedding photoshoot

Alright Mumbaikars! Traveling to Delhi or Jaipur for the perfect pre-wedding shoot doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty of locations in ‘Aamchi Mumbai’ where you can strike a pose with your significant other and capture that perfect moment in time forever! And nothing can beat sharing those cute and romantic pictures from your pre-wedding shoot in Mumbai because of the endless energy of its busy streets, stunning sea views and beaches to soothe, heritage sites, and old charm feels and liveliness.

So, here we bring you 6 popular, surreal, captivating, and out-of-the-box photo shoot locations for you to consider in Mumbai.

1. Marine Drive

Marine Drive is widely regarded as the best location for a timeless photo shoot. The sight of the Arabian Sea's sparkling waters and the wonderful sensation of a cool breeze fondling your hair, provides the ideal setting for a stunning photo shoot. Take an evening stroll or simply sit and gaze out at the open sea and Mumbai's skyline. In the meantime, let your photographer capture your love with his magical lens.

2. Gateway of India

The Gateway of India is one of Mumbai's most famous and iconic pre-wedding destinations. Its Victorian architecture, as well as the sea and boats in the background, will undoubtedly provide some breath-taking photographic opportunities. The magnificent Taj Mahal Palace, with its maroon and vibrant domes, is directly across the street. Consider a shoot in the early hours of the morning.

3. Bandra-Worli Sea link

The Bandra-Worli Sea Link is one of Mumbai's most remarkable and innovative structures, and it is undoubtedly a source of pride for the city. The sea link is stunning during the day and even more so at night when it gleams with sparkling lights. Head there at sunset or sunrise for the most magnificent and breathtaking shots.

4. Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Sanjay Gandhi National Park is a perfect pre-wedding location for all nature lovers, with its luscious green setting and simply stunning views of the mountains and hills. It is the world's largest protected urban tropical forest, with plenty of rusty and green backdrops for your photographs. With nature's bounty in the background, your photos will come out to be absolutely stunning.

5. Vasai Fort

If you prefer a peaceful and rustic setting for your photoshoot, drive to the old Vasai Fort. Vasai Fort, the setting for Coldplay's famous song Hymn for the Weekend, is ideal for couples who want to be surrounded by wrecks and ruins in the backdrop for their shoot giving it a timely look.

6. Hanging Gardens

In these gardens, let your love bloom. One of the most beautiful locations for a romantic photoshoot in Mumbai is the lush Hanging Gardens. It's one of Mumbai's most absolutely gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot locations, with plant sculptures adding theatrics and scenery to the backdrops. The beautiful plant sculptures, exquisite fences, and stunning view of the Napean Sea Road nearby are sure to enhance your photos.

These wonderful and romantic pre-wedding photoshoot locations in Mumbai are ideal for newlywed couples.

Also Read: Photo poses for camera-shy couples to get the best wedding pictures