6 Products that every tea-lover will love and cherish

One of the most enduring beverages in the history of humanity is tea. It's been the drink of choice throughout history for emperors, queens, and the common people. Whether you're looking to gift the tea lover in your life some new flavors to explore, some beautiful service-ware, we've tracked down the perfect gifts for every tea devotee.

Octavius Elixir Collection - 3 Calming Wellness Loose Teas

An expertly curated range of loose leaf wellness teas, serving versatile brews for detox, digestion, and calming. This collection of magical elixirs has been touted to have a myriad of health benefits with every tea blend possessing its unique flavor profile and mesmerising aroma. These tea blends contain nutrient-rich Indian ingredients like turmeric, exotic spices which have been known for their wellness properties since ancient times.

Price: Rs.1500

Premiers 3-in-1 Gift Set

Surprise your loved ones with the assortment of gourmet tea exquisite gift packs. You can be sure that Tea lovers will relish the authentic flavors of tea that they love with each and every sip. It contains Darjeeling Green Tea that is beneficial to health as it contains a high percentage of antioxidants, which is an important part of a healthy lifestyle. It may also help to aid in weight loss and regulate proper metabolism. It also has masala chai tea that is a special blend of the strong Indian Spices flavours and the purest black tea, and saffron tea that is said to be the one of costliest herbs in the world. The magnificent sweet aroma of Saffron blends well with the malty taste of Black tea.

Price: Rs.1490

Octavius Pyramid Shaped Tea Infuser

This tea infuser holds full-leaf loose tea leaves together, often in a mesh ball or basket, and keeps leaves from floating freely through your beverage. Tea infusers allow premium tea leaves to unfurl and expand, rewarding you with their full flavor potential.

Price: Rs.1099

Graphic Tea

If you’re looking for a gift for a tea lover, then this graphic T-shirt is definitely going to perk them up!

Price: Rs.599

Japanese Matcha Tea Set

This set comprises a matcha whisk, traditional scoop, matcha bowl, ceramic whisk holder, tea cloth, scoop holder, and a matcha powder strainer. The entire set is constructed of all natural bamboo. You can enjoy the ultimate Japanese matcha tea experience with this set.

Price: Rs.6373

Teapot Set

Host the most rich and elegant tea party with this gracious tea pot set that comes with a beautifully designed teapot, 6 matching cups and 6 matching saucers. It is designed with the finest bone china material. The royal white marble stone design is among the best. The English tea cups in the set are of good capacity with firm holder grip to grab.

Price: Rs.1665

