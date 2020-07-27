  1. Home
6 Reasons why people sometimes ignore a person

We often come across one person ignoring the other. That person may feel lonely, but there are specific reasons for this kind of behaviour. Read below to know more.
Mumbai
People in most cases are hurt when they get ignored by others. Everyone needs friends in their life for support. They may be ignored for their behaviour, opinions, etc. Often, ignorant and annoying people are sidelined as well.

Sometimes, people's behaviour may have a negative impact on other’s life. Here are some reasons that can tell why people ignore a particular person.

Why people try to ignore a specific person?

They are too needy

The ones who are too needy. They cannot deal with their insecurities and need the reassurance of their self-worth. So, they need a lot of attention of others that can make them feel validated. This makes them clingy and dependent as well.

They are negative

These people always have negative thoughts and question everything. This behaviour may make others annoyed. Hence, people start to ignore such people.

They are self-centred

These people are self-obsessed. They want to make every conversation about themselves only. They are extremely absorbed in their own thoughts and feelings. So, people don’t like this kind of attitude.

They don’t listen

They don’t listen to others and interrupt everything. This behaviour makes them stubborn and close-minded.

They are to mean

These people have a mean streak. They make jokes on people to make them feel insecure and laugh at other’s weaknesses.

They are too intense

These people are emotionally volatile. They easily get angry, hold grudges, overreact to every situation and argue a lot about everything.

