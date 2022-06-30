6 Scented candles under Rs 600 from Amazon Sale today to create a sweet ambience at home

If you wish to unwind in the comfort of your home, amidst a beautiful candle-lit night and surrounded by soothing fragrances, scented candles are the best way to go about it. Candles are a super-easy way to make your home smell pleasing and soothing. After a hectic day, the fragrance will make us relaxed and calm. But there are a plethora of fragrances of candles that you can choose from to create the magic in your home. Here are the 6 best-scented candles to steal from Amazon Sale today.

6 Scented candles from Amazon Sale today:

For those of you who are always searching for the best ways to calm yourself, we have listed the best-scented candles to help you. Take a look.

1. Mottled Scented Glass Jar Candle

The jar is filled with carefully chosen paraben-free and phthalate-free fragrance oils procured from the blend of finest ingredients collected from across the globe. Each candle lasts up to 22 hrs burn time. And has a super sweet fragnance that will boost your mood.

Price: Rs 205

Buy Now

2. Eliora Cinnamon Scented Candle

This spicy fragrance is a monsoon staple and is guaranteed to make your chilly night cosier. However, one can also use this fragrance all year round. Cinnamon’s effect is warming and invigorating, yet calming.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

3. Peppermint Soy Scented Candle for Home

If you’re looking for an invigorating yet calming scent, but don’t want a citrus fragrance, then peppermint is a good alternative. The minty nature of this refreshing scent will gently invigorate you while soothing away tension. If you’ve never explored peppermint beyond the occasional cup of peppermint tea, you’re really missing out.

Price: Rs 450

Buy Now

4. The Philotree Himalayan Mist Scented Candle Soy Wax

The Philotree Himalayan Mist candle has a gentle aroma that blends easily with the surrounding atmosphere for a soothing fragrance. It is made with the highest quality of premium soy wax and is infused with essential oil-based fragrances. The soy wax used in making this candle allows a smokeless, clean burn.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

5. Divine Senses Vanilla & Apple Candle

This aromatic candle from Divine Senses has an intense fragrance of cinnamon, vanilla, and apple. It is made from hand-poured and natural beeswax of premium quality, and it comes in an attractive glass jar. You can place it in your bedroom or living room for an intense aromatic experience.

Price: Rs 525

Buy Now

6. Miniso Scented Candle

This sweet, mild scent doesn’t get enough credit for its calming properties. While many people dismiss vanilla as a pedestrian fragrance, it’s a fantastic base scent that will also help you relax—not to mention it makes your whole house smell like baked goods, minus the hassle and mess of getting in the kitchen. We call that a win-win.

Price: Rs 369

Buy Now

Aromatherapy is the best way to unwind after a long, exhausting day. Lighting a soothing candle after a tiresome day will help calm your senses and attain a goodnight’s sleep. These candles from Amazon Sale today are available at slashed prices only for today. So grab them without any delay!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Sale: Facial kits

Amazon sale Green tea infused skincare products

Amazon Sale: Chic loafers for women