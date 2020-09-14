  1. Home
6 simple tips to help your kid if he or she is being bullied

Is your child being bullied? Bullying can have a negative impact on your child’s mental health. Here’s how you can deal with it.
6 simple tips to help your kid if he or she is being bullied
From hearing someone whispering about you to being snapped at or avoided, bullying comes in many forms – physical, emotional and verbal. As a parent, it can be difficult to concentrate on anything else, when your child is being bullied. It is a nightmare for any parent to see their child suffer or knowing that if they will go to school, they will be picked on or have their feelings hurt. 

Bullying is unwanted, aggressive behaviour by someone that involves hurting others by words or actions on purpose. No parent likes to think about their child being bullied or being a bully, but the fact is a lot of children are involved in this practice. The good news is that there are many, many ways that parents can help safeguard their children. 

With that said, here are 6 simple ways to help your kid if he or she is being bullied. 

1- The first step is to encourage them to talk to you, and make sure you listen to them carefully. Be open to what your child has to say and be supportive. Also, don’t blame them or put the responsibility for bullying on your child. 

2- It might seem tempting to retaliate, but instead coach your child on how to react to these bullies. Help them understand how to stand up against bullies and contact school authorities if someone tries to hurt them. 

3- However, don’t forget to help them understand that being a bully yourself is not how they should handle the situation. 

4- Be sure to get some support from your spouse or school authorities if things get complicated. Also, teach your child to do seek help. 

5- For younger kids, it is important to know what can be labelled as ‘bullying’ and what is not. There are special sessions for ‘bullying’ in schools these days, but it can be difficult for young kids to understand. 

6- If your child is being bullied, help them feel good about themselves by finding something he can do well. Choose an activity that your child is good at or makes them feel confident. 

Credits :empoweringparents, getty

