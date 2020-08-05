6 Simple yet effective ways to calm your anxious pooch

Does your dog get anxious every time they visit the veterinarian? Read on to know simple ways that can help them down.

You’re lucky if your pooch doesn’t freak out when he visits the veterinarian. Just like most of us who are scared of visiting the doctors, dogs too can feel stressed when visiting the vet. While some pets are very friendly, others don’t want to step through the door. For starters, they only visit the veterinarian once or twice a year, which can be frightening for some pets. Plus, the strange smell and uncomfortable pokes can make your pet nervous.

Studies suggest that stress can have a bad impact on our pets’ health if left untreated, which is why it is crucial to be attentive and support your canine in stressful situations. If your quadruped gets anxious every time you visit the vet, then you have landed on the right article. Today, we’re sharing with you six helpful tips that will prepare your dog to handle the visit to the veterinarian calmly.

Here are six effective ways to calm your anxious pet in stressful situations.

1- Not all dogs are comfortable with a stranger’s touch. Teach your pet that you will pick them up in case they don’t like being picked up. Give them a cue every time you visit the vet – this might help calm them down.

2- A study published in Sage Journals showed that playing music for cats can help them manage their stress levels. Research has also shown that music can help dogs to relax in stressful situations.

3- There’s nothing better to let your pet associate the vet with good things. Reward them with extra special treats every time you visit the vet, especially when they are asked to stand on a scale or get an injection.

4- Call the vet staff and check if you can pay a casual visit with your pet. Have delicious treats ready for them while they sniff around and say hello to the staff. It will help them get familiar with the place.

5- Make sure that you feed your pet less than usual before visiting a vet so that they will respond better to rewards. You will be able to calm them down and keep them distracted as well.

6- Anxiety wraps are designed to help calm an anxious or nervous dog. They are fabric wraps that cover your pet’s chest, torso and under the tummy. Research has shown that moderate to deep pressure on soft tissue can reduce anxiety and help calm them down.

ALSO READ: 6 Stages of your dog’s life: Everything you should know about it

Share your comment ×