6 Stages of your dog’s life: Everything you should know about it

According to experts, dogs have to go through six stages in their entire life. They experience growth and physical changes in each stage. Dog owners should know about these stages.

People may not notice the subtle differences that puppy experiences while becoming a dog. But experts say there are 6 stages in a dog’s life that they go through. In each stage, they experience a difference in their physical growth.

The six stages are puppyhood, junior stage, adulthood, middle-age, senior dogs and beyond old age. These three stages properly make dog owners understand their pet's growth and health. So, here are some brief details about each of the stage.

Six stages of a dog’s life:

Puppyhood

This is the time when you have to feed your furry friend more often. They need to be trained properly at this phase. It’s the most challenging time for dog owners.

Junior stage

This phase defines the time when your dog is 6 to 12 months of age. You may still need to train them for discipline at this age. They can reproduce by then, but they are still growing.

Adulthood

Now, he is a fully grown and mature dog who should be fed twice in a day. He also needs regular exercises for mental stimulation during this phase.

Middle age

Dogs also experience middle-age when they start to put on weight as their metabolism slows down. So, make sure they get enough exercises. They may need additional supplements for their health. At this time, dogs can be benefitted by probiotics for healthy digestion.

Senior dog

Now, your dog has reached the last quarter of his life. In this phase, he needs more sleep and less exercise. They get prone to joint ailments like arthritis.

Beyond old age

Not all dogs reach this stage. But if they do, then you need to be highly conscious to take care of them. They now need both supplements and pain medications along with soft foods to chew easily. Regular checkups are must at this phase.

