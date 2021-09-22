6 Sunglasses to accessorize your look effortlessly

There’s no such thing as too many sunglasses - Samantha August. Sunglasses make everything easy. Cried your eyes out after a breakup, go put on sunglasses to avoid unwanted stares. Had a troubled sleep, put on sunglasses to hide your grumpy eyes. Eyes are the focal point of our face that dominate visual contact with our daily counterparts and strangers alike. So, if you’re feeling low or just want to be the well-dressed boss babe at an event, go choose a pair of sunglasses from our list and expand your collection!

1. OVERSIZED BROWN LENS

These fancy oversized sunglasses with a curved side frame are not only stylish but also functional. The reason being its lens, which can filter out sunlight reflected glare, and protect your eyes from long term damage by blocking harmful UVA and UVB rays. The overall look is very vintage core, so pair it with your favourite poofy dresses and blouses.

PRICE: ₹ 657

2. CAT EYE LEOPARD PRINT

M’lady is here to rule, not play. Be it a business proposal or a dinner with your investors, this is the perfect pair for the working woman who takes no unsolicited advice from anyone. Very independent, formidably stylish and bossy, the attributes of this woman are clearly visible in this pair of sunglasses.

PRICE: ₹ 371

3. YELLOW Y2K

Enough of those boring, rectangle and drab sunglasses in plain colours. This oversized Y2K inspired yellow piece is one of a kind that is for sure going to make heads turn in any room. Ranking high in drama and eclecticism, be sure to grab this piece to spice up your collection!

PRICE: ₹ 418

4. CLASSIC BUG EYE

These bug eye sunglasses have a classic mosaic leopard print on the rim making it cool and trendy. Being a popular trend in the 70s and 80s, bug eye sunglasses have made a comeback and are widely spotted in high fashion circles today. Go get your pair and rock them with your best outfit!

PRICE: ₹ 803

5. CLEAR CAT EYE

The perfect addition to your quirky, Gen Z style is here. These clear rimmed, cat eye sunglasses are apt for the college fashionistas aiming to nail their every look. Moderately sized, the frame is neither too large nor small and thus, makes it perfect for most face shapes.

PRICE: ₹ 286

6. OVERSIZED ROSE GOLD

These oversized sunglasses in a melange of rose gold and transparent material are very versatile. Suited for all ages and blendable with most outfits, pair them with anything and you’re good to go. They’re also UV protected and very androgynous looking. Swapping it with your partner for a change would be a great option as well. So, go buy this underrated piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 657

