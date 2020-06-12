Nobody likes pesky fruit flies buzzing in their kitchen. If you’re someone looking for ways to get rid of them, then read below to know how to keep them away.

Fruits flies make their way to your groceries before you even get a chance to fully enjoy them. They might not be the worst of them all, but they can be really annoying. If one makes it to your house, it is only a matter of time before your kitchen is swamped with hundreds. They can contaminate food with bacteria and pathogens which is why you need to get rid of them as soon as possible.

Fruit flies infect homes with ripe as well as fermented foods. They even breed and develop in drains, garbage cans and other areas in the kitchen. Did you know female flies can lay about 500 days in less than 30 hours? Not all of them are dangerous but all of them can be a big nuisance.

Here are 6 super easy ways to get rid of fruit flies.

1. Always wash the fresh produce before storing it. You can use water to clean them. You can also try the one part vinegar and two parts water mix to clean your fruits and veggies. Don’t forget to give them a final water wash in case you try this method.

2. Dirty dishes are their potential breeding area. Wash dishes as you use them and don’t leave out any cups of water or other liquids in the sink.

3. Use apple cider vinegar (ACV) to clean the drains to avoid fruit flies to breed around the area. ACV isn’t touted as one of the most useful ingredients for nothing.

4. You can also use apple cider vinegar to trap the flies. Fill a bowl with ACV, cover it with plastic wrap and a rubber band to seal the edges. Poke tiny holes in it. The smell of the vinegar will attract the flies. They won’t be able to escape once they are in it.

5. Do not let rotten veggies sit in the refrigerator or kitchen for too long. Dispose of spoiled food as soon as possible if you want to avoid combating thousands of flies at once.

6. Don’t let damp kitchen towels lying around carelessly - they can be a breeding ground for fruit flies. Wash them every other day if not daily.

Share your comment ×