6 superfoods to include in your toddler’s diet

Nutrition for kids: It is essential to incorporate healthy foods in your toddler’s diet for their development. Read on to know the foods you can include.

Raising kids isn’t an easy job, and getting children to eat healthy foods can sometimes feel like a battle. Not only do kids throw tantrums while eating, but don’t want to have healthy foods at all. The greener the vegetable, the bigger the tantrum. In the process, kids are deprived of the essential nutrients that sometimes take a toll on their health.

For starters, it is difficult to make children understand what minerals or vitamins are important for their well-being. But there is a simple trick that might help - mix different fruits and vegetables and teach your kids to eat as many different colours as they can. This will help you incorporate different foods with different nutritional value in their diet, which will help in your kid’s natural growth.

Here are 6 of the superfoods that you can include in your toddler’s diet:

Bananas

Bananas are a great option for toddlers, in fact, it is good for kids of all ages. They have a high content of potassium, which will help your kid develop strong bones. They are perfect for young kids as it is easy to eat and digest. Make sure you give them chopped bananas to eat properly.

Carrots

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which plays a role in their growth and healthy vision. Because of their bright colour and natural sweetness, carrots are always a favourite among kids. So, make carrots your child’s best friend to help them reap all its benefits.

Avocados

Avocados are high in protein and monosaturated fat, which is great for keeping heart diseases at bay. Remove the peel and serve them mashed or in cubes – any way your kid likes.

Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great option when it comes to providing vital nutrients to your kids as they are a good source of vitamin A, and C, potassium, and fibre. Their sweet, creamy texture is something your kids will never say no to and will enjoy.

Yoghurt

Feed your child’s tiny tummy with some yoghurt. It is high in calcium, protein, potassium, which are important for healthy bones and teeth. It is also good for digestion and helps bolster immunity. However, you should choose whole-milk yoghurt over flavoured, low-fat or fat-free yoghurt.

Tomatoes

Kids love the tangy, delicious tomatoes. They are an excellent source of lycopene, an antioxidant that keeps diseases like cancer and heart diseases at bay. The best way to serve them to your child is by cooking with a little bit of oil to get the most of the juicy tomatoes.

