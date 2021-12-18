6 Sustainable changes you can make to your lifestyle this new year

We all make New Year’s resolutions each year and only rarely do we stick to them. From aiming for a healthy lifestyle to fitness to leaving your vices behind, these are the most common resolutions made by a lot of us. But this new year, let’s make a resolution towards the environment by switching your daily products with sustainable alternatives.

Rusabl Organic Bamboo Toothbrush

The soft bristles are carefully infused with bamboo charcoal which absorbs odour-causing agents leaving the mouth odour-free and helps in deep cleaning the teeth. It also helps in teeth whitening. A natural and sustainable alternative to traditional plastic based toothbrushes. These toothbrushes are made of pure bamboo and are gentle on tooth enamel and gums. Well-designed handle for a better grip and ease of use. It has a long life and is totally splinter-free.

Price: Rs.269

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups last for years, making them a cheaper and an eco-friendly option. Every woman dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities. But with these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, you can now go about your normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. You can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Price: Rs.279

Beco Natural Laundry Detergent

This laundry detergent has an effective, natural and plant based formula. You can now walk into a cupboard full of fresh smelling clothes with this laundry detergent. It doesn't contain any allergy causing toxic ingredients.

Price: Rs.279

Nurturing Green Air Purifying Indoor Plants

These are one of the most attractive, durable and tolerant houseplants. They handle low light and need less water. They remove formaldehyde, benzene and carbon monoxide. These plants come in a set of 4 and the branches grow in an elegant way. All the plants are easy to maintain and easy to care for. They are a great choice especially for beginners.

Price: Rs.989

The Woman’s Company Reusable Bamboo Body Razor

This razor comes with a premium bamboo handle to ensure a pain free experience. You can use it on any external region of your body, arms, legs, underarms and external bikini area. It comes with 10 blades. The razor is ergonomically designed to give you the smoothest shaving experience with fewer nicks and cuts. It is guaranteed to leave your skin feeling super soft. It’s natural, sustainable and eco-friendly. The metal head is made out of grade 5 stainless steel and is built to last.

Price: Rs.519

Wiz Eco-Friendly Refreshing Wet Wipes

These wet wipes are carefully crafted and delicately balanced to effectively and tenderly clean your skin and make it feel soft, gentle and healthy. They are made from viscose fabric which is a plant-derived cellulose fibre, making our product biodegradable and eco-friendly. They are alcohol-free and paraben-free.

Price: Rs.120

