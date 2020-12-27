6 Thoughtful gift ideas to surprise your loved ones THIS New Year

New Year is about to come and it’s the best time to surprise your loved ones and make them feel special with some beautiful gifts. So, here are 6 gifting ideas that will help you pick the right gift.

We are finally about to bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021 with new zeal and excitement. But due to global pandemic, this year’s celebrations have been a bit different and New Year is no exception as well. So, you may not be able to meet your loved ones to welcome the new year.

However, you can send some beautiful gifts to surprise them on 1St January. So, here are some unique gift ideas for this New Year to make your dear ones feel special and loved.

Gifting ideas for New Year:

Customised items

From jewellery to photo frames to coffee mugs to cushions, there are a plethora of options for customised items. There are many sites available also which offer this service. This would be a thoughtful gift for your family or close friends.

A small lucky bamboo plant

In Feng Shui, this plan is considered to bring luck and prosperity in your home. So, you can send a lucky bamboo plant to your close ones to wish them a wonderful year ahead.

Night Lamp

Night lamps are a great addition for home décor, so go for it to surprise your close friend this new year. You can also opt for a customised night lamp.

Dairy

A dairy with a fine pen is a great yet common gift in the new year. So, give it some personal touch by ordering a personalised diary.

Chocolate set

It’s very obvious to start the new year on a sweet note. So, make it even sweeter by gifting a chocolate set to your dear ones this new year.

Skincare product hamper

This new year, encourage your mom to pamper herself by gifting a skincare hamper to her. This will even be the best gift for winter as well.

