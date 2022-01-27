6 Thoughtful gifting options under Rs 999 that your Aquarius friend will love

Anyone born between January 20 and February 18 belongs to the zodiac Aquarius. Aquarius’s symbol is the water bearer, which many believe represents the gifts of truth and pure intentions that they bring to the world. If you know an aquarian, you will agree with us that they are rebellious, smart and cute individuals who dance to their own beats. Here we bring to you 6 gifting options to surprise them on their birthday!

Bluetooth Speaker

Everybody loves music, but for an Aquarian, music is life. This pocket-size speaker is a perfect gift with a long-lasting lithium battery that plays through all the genres for up to 7 hours in a single go.

Price: Rs 949

Temporary Tattoo

People born in this star sign are said to be rebels and daredevils who are pure at heart just like water. They love adventure and edgy things like getting tattoos. If your friend is someone who wants to get inked but is unsure about it, then this temporary tattoo will surely bring joy to their heart.

Price: Rs 126

Zodiac Sign Necklace

Perfect as romantic gifts for girlfriend or wife, anniversary gift as it comes with a wish card based on the star sign to remind your loved ones of their strengths. It has a delicate and beautiful silver colour chain suitable for all kinds of outfits and perfect for all occasions.

Price: Rs 399

Ceramic Coffee Mug

This ceramic coffee is a useful gift and features a snazzy print that reads ‘I’m not perfect but I’m an Aquarius... so close enough!’

Price: Rs 289

Mini Wooden Air Humidifiers

Your workaholic friend requires his or her time to relax. On days or nights when you want to spend some time to yourself, turn on this essential oil diffuser. The polypropylene construction will withstand any corrosion no matter what essential oil you use it with.

Price: Rs 449

Camera Case with Strap

Aquarius love to have their own time and find pleasure in doing fun things like photography, gardening and so on. This vibrant blue leather camera case will be a pleasant surprise to your friend.

Price: Rs 780

