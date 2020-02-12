6 tips that can help you keep your home clean and fresh if you have a pet child

Most people who have a pet face a lot of problems in ensuring that their home is odour-free and clean. While this may be difficult but it's not impossible; Read on

Our pet is a part of our family and most of us treat them like our own babies. But your pet child can create a lot of mess inside your house and it's like having a small child at home! It can be very difficult to have a clean home when you're a pet parent because we all know that our pets are like those naughty 3-year-olds and they're going to keep up their antics! They're cute but they're also really messy and can make your home smell funny. Having a furry baby also means that your home might be a lot dirtier than you ever expected but it's really important to ensure that your home remains clean and hygienic because no one likes walking into a stinking house with fur all over. But there's no need to fret because there are a number of ways to keep your home clean and smelling fresh without investing in an expensive scent diffuser.

Here are some ways to keep your home clean if you have a pet child.

1. Not all of us can afford to invest in a vacuum cleaner so, we need to have other effective ways to get rid of the fur on our bed and couch. Use a lint roller or duct tape to remove the cat or dog hair from your furniture. It works really wells and is the most cost-efficient way to get rid of fur from your home.

2. Use products that are specially meant to remove pet stains and odours. While most of us think it's not necessary, these products contain ingredients that can help in killing the bacteria as well as removing the odour from your house and make it smell fresh and clean all the time.

3. Use baking soda to remove stains and stink from your upholstery. Sprinkle some baking soda on the places where your pet child sits or has left a funny smell or stains and let it stay for up to 30 minutes. Baking soda absorbs all the stains along with the weird smell and makes your upholstery look clean and free of smell.

4. Give your pet child a regular bath to ensure that they're clean and bacteria-free. Ensure that they have a regular grooming session at home or at the groomers. This helps remove the excess fur and keeps your home free from the extra pet hair!

5. Don't forget to clean your home regularly. If it's not possible to clean your home daily, do it every alternate day to ensure that your home stays clean and hygienic.

6. Change your bedding every alternate day. There's a possibility of a germs or bacteria buildup so, it's always nice to change your bedding every alternate day and wash it in a disinfectant to kill and remove bacteria.

Read More