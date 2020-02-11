6 Tips to keep in mind when donating clothes

There's more to donating clothes than just knowing that they're in a decent condition. Some basic donating tips can make it easier for all the people involved in the process; Read on

As time and fashion change so does our wardrobe. We all upgrade our closet and wardrobe as the designs and cuts and hues change. After all, who doesn't want to stay fashionable and chic? But at the same time, it's also essential to remember that with fashion we also need to think about the environment. In today's time, we all understand the importance of eco-friendly life because the damaged caused in the past is starting to impact our world now. This is why it's important to maintain a sustainable fashion as well. From upcoming sustainable fashion brands and fabrics to fabric recycling initiatives, everyone is doing their bit to contribute towards this. Most of us tend to donate our clothes to those who are less privileged. Be it that recycling bin in your favourite brand store or the NGO around the corner, there are some things that every person should know before donating clothes.

Here are some things to keep in mind while donating clothes.

1. Many people simply donate their clothes without even looking at them properly but it's very important to do so. Those clothes lying in the back of your wardrobe or in the bag on the side might be damn and may smell weird. You definitely don't want to wear or pick up clothes that stink. Always remember to wash and dry your clothes properly before you donate them.

2. Sort your clothes depending on the fabrics and the design of your clothes. Pack the synthetic fabric separate from the sustainable fabrics and pack the pants in a different bag and the shirts in a different one. This makes it easier for people who recycle or upcycle or wear them.

3. Denim and leather cannot be recycled. Avoid putting fabric like that in the recycle bin. Know your fabrics and try to upcycle such fabrics that cannot be recycled or give them away to someone who can use them.

4. If there are rips and tears and holes in fabrics, try to get them repaired before donating them to a charity. People there may not be able to get these clothes fixed and it's best if you get it done before you give those clothes away.

5. Never donate undergarments. No one wants to wear used and discarded undergarments. It's just bad manners to even donate such clothes.

6. Try to remove any stains from your clothes if there are any and if you're unable to do so you can have those clothes dyed before you donate them.

Read More