6 Tips to plan the perfect vacation with your pet

Pet-cation sounds a lot more fun than leaving your pet child behind and being worried about their wellbeing but it can be very stressful and expensive if you don't plan it well.

Many of us love travelling and going away for a fun vacation but for those of us who are pet parents, it's a very stressful thing yo do. We have to pick between our need for a break and our pet child. Travelling and being away from our baby requires us to leave them under someone else's care and no matter how much we trust that person, we still can't stop thinking about our pet child. We still worry and feel guilty about leaving our baby behind in order to have fun. But no matter what you do you can't shed that guilt. A lot of us would be relieved to have our pet child by our side while we travel. Travelling with your pet child seems like a dream because of the logistics involved. Planning a holiday with your pet requires a lot of preparations because it's almost like travelling with a baby but only tougher. Other than a pet travel kit, you will also need to plan your trip to ensure that it's all pet-friendly.

Here are some tips to have fun petcation with your furry baby.

1. If you're travelling by flight or train, manage your travel logistics. Make your bookings in advance and get a comfortable carrier for your pet and ensure that they're comfortable in it.

2. Take your pet to the vet for a thorough check-up before you go for a vacation. It's always good to ensure that they're healthy and ask your vet to help you put together an emergency pet care kit.

3. Be careful with the hotel reservations. Ensure that it's a pet-friendly hotel and understand the extra costs and fees including their cleaning fee or any size restrictions that they may have and any other rules.

4. Have your dog or cat wear an id tag which has their name, age and all other details along with your contact information. In case your pet gets lost or you get separated, there will be a way to get them back.

5. If you're going on a road trip with your pet, prepare them for a long vacation away from home. Take them out in the care for drives and get them used to it.

6. When you go out during your holiday to visit places, check if pets are allowed there and if so, what are the rules? Also, don't forget to carry a lot of extra poop bags for your pet child.

